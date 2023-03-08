Freddie Freeman expects big things for Dansby Swanson as a Cub

MESA, Ariz. — Freddie Freeman smiled sheepishly Wednesday when asked if he talked to former Braves teammate Dansby Swanson about changing organizations.

“It’s not easy,” said Freeman, whose emotions were visible when he signed with the Dodgers last season following 12 seasons with the Braves.

“We talk a lot.”

Fortunately for Cubs fans, Swanson doesn’t have signee’s remorse after agreeing to a seven-year, $177 million contract after seven seasons with his hometown Braves.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders,” Freeman said before Team Canada played the Cubs in an exhibition game. “He’s got a good team around him and people who have been through it.”

It also helps that Swanson’s wire, Mallory, is entrenched in Chicago as a member of the Chicago Red Stars.

“Their feet are going to be on the ground and settled,” Freeman said.

Praise for PCA

Starting center fielder Cody Bellinger and manager David Ross were still marveling over Pete Crow-Armstrong’s diving catch in right center Tuesday against the Rangers.

“Personality, it’s really hard catch but doesn’t surprise me,” Bellinger said of Crow-Armstrong’s catch in which he reached across his body while diving.

Said Ross: “That one brought me out of my seat. When you’re around him, the expectations are high level play he holds himself and expects a lot.”

Crow-Armstrong is projected to start the season at Double-A Tennessee, but it’s conceivable his defense could earn him a late-season promotion to the majors.

Sage advice

Outfield prospect Owen Caissie has tried to maximize his stint playing for Team Canada, particularly when taking batting practice with Freeman, a six-time National League All-Star.

“He was talking about his routine, keeping a routine, and not to stray from it,” Caissie said.

Caissie, a Toronto-area native, takes great pride in representing his country.

“It means a lot that we actually can play baseball and not just hockey,” Caissie said.

Time passages

Wednesday’s exhibition meant that Major League Baseball’s limits on time between pitches and shift restrictions weren’t enforced, although Cubs left-hander Justin Steele said he operated under the time limits.

Meanwhile, Ross has noticed the quicker pace since the time rules were enforced.

“The pace is real, and it doesn’t look like the integrity of the game has gone anywhere,” Ross said.

Bellinger quipped that he did notice a Canadian infielder was positioned behind second base during one of his at-bats, which no longer is allowed under the new MLB rules.

Miguel’s mission

Miguel Amaya, once touted as the Cubs’ catcher of the future, said he expects to make his spring debut early next week.

“I’m feeling way better now,” said Amaya, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and underwent surgery after suffering a Lisfranc fracture of his foot last September.

“I’ve been running the bases and doing everything baseball-wise,” Amaya said.

Cubs 11, Canada 7

