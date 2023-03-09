Cubs still offering no timetable for injured Seiya Suzuki’s return

MESA, Ariz. — Manager David Ross reported right fielder Seiya Suzuki is in good spirits while receiving treatment for his strained left oblique.

As for moving closer to baseball activity, Ross said he hasn’t looked at Suzuki’s schedule. That fuels the speculation that Suzuki likely will need close to the equivalent of a six-week spring training that would sideline him for up to the first month of the season.

‘‘I have no idea,’’ Ross said, adding he would provide information on Suzuki’s schedule as soon as possible

In the meantime, Ross and his staff will continue to look at other candidates, with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field Thursday against the Reds.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger emphasized that communication remains a big issue, regardless of whether Trey Mancini, Wisdom or others fill Suzuki’s spot on a temporary basis.

‘‘I’ve got to let them know what balls [to play], the gaps,’’ Bellinger said. ‘‘It’s been good so far.’’

Balancing act

One of the great mysteries of last season was how reliever Manuel Rodriguez’s high-90s fastball translated into only a 17.1% strikeout rate, according to Fangraphs.

Ross was encouraged after a slimmer Rodriguez deployed a sharp curve to complement a 98 mph fastball Wednesday against Team Canada.

‘‘We get in awe about velocity with certain guys, [but] the hitters tell you what you need to know,’’ Ross said. ‘‘He’ll have to continue to pitch. His secondary stuff is very valuable. He throws hard and makes hitters respect that, and he can get away with some mistakes.

‘‘You also have to execute. He’s building toward executing with his pitches. He’s looked really good so far in camp, and the way he’s going about it is a lot less throwing and just pitching.’’

International experience

The late-winter additions of Mancini and Eric Hosmer took pressure off the need to push first baseman Matt Mervis toward an Opening Day roster spot.

And although Mervis could have benefitted from a full spring training in Mesa, Ross loves the fact that he is gaining experience while playing for Israel in the World Baseball Classic against intense international competition.

‘‘That experience, playing against some of the best competition in the world — the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico — you’re looking at an experience that is like a playoff atmosphere when those guys get to be around great players.’’

Ross also said Mervis is on a text chain with Giants slugger and Israel teammate Joc Pederson, allowing him to gain more knowledge.

‘‘All those little things matter so much more than some spring-training events, in my opinion.’’ Ross said.

Proud alum

When Cubs third-base coach Willie Harris excelled for the baseball team at Kennesaw (Georgia) State in 1999, the Owls’ men’s basketball program played at the Division II level.

Since then, Kennesaw State has advanced to the Division I level, overcame a 1-28 season in 2019-20 and won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament last weekend. The Owls will make their first appearance in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

‘‘I pray they continue to get better,’’ Harris said. ‘‘Everyone needs growth. You want to see some growth with an organization you’ve been a part of.’’

CUBS 8, REDS 6

• Trey Mancini, Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel hit home runs against Levi Stoudt during a six-run sixth inning to rally the Cubs from a 5-0 deficit and extend their winning streak to eight games. Relievers Michael Fulmer, Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Tyler Duffey and Julian Merryweather combined for five innings of two-hit ball.

• The Cubs have scored at least six runs in four consecutive games.

• Cubs starter Jameson Taillon allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

‘‘I think in spring training, sometimes days like that can be valuable,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m still getting to know the pitching coaches here and the catchers. I’m just trying to figure out early on in a game: ‘OK, this is what we’re working on today, this is what we have, don’t have, how do we find a way to put up zeros and go deep in a game?’ If this were the regular season, I could have turned this into a six- or seven-inning outing.’’

• On deck: White Sox at Cubs, 2:05 p.m. Friday, Mesa, Marquee, 670-AM, Lucas Giolito vs. Drew Smyly.

