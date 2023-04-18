The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

What to take from Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom’s home-run streak

Wisdom entered play Tuesday having homered in four consecutive games. He had eight homers in the Cubs’ first 15 games, tied for the major-league lead.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE What to take from Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom’s home-run streak
The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

OAKLAND, Calif. — Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom already had made it four consecutive games with a home run when he got a hold of an outside sinker in the eighth inning Monday against the Athletics.

The two-run blast in the Cubs’ victory was Wisdom’s eighth homer of the season and put him in rare company. He became the fourth Cubs hitter in the modern era — and first since 1958 — with eight or more homers in 15 games to start the season, joining Lee Walls, Hank Sauer and Gabby Hartnett.

He failed to extend his homer streak Tuesday, but he did have a double during the Cubs’ four-run eighth inning that enabled them to beat the A’s 4-0. Marcus Stroman and three relievers combined on a two-hitter.

‘‘Big part of the field, the ball is jumping, his bat’s in the zone a really long time, he’s deep into counts, taking really aggressive swings,’’ manager David Ross said of Wisdom. ‘‘He’s got a lot of confidence in himself right now, and that’s a good thing for us.’’

Related

Wisdom entered play Tuesday tied with the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the most homers in the majors. And hot streaks from Wisdom and center fielder Cody Bellinger, who extended his hitting streak to eight with an RBI single in the eighth, have powered the Cubs’ offense lately.

‘‘A huge thing is pitch selection on what I do damage on,’’ Wisdom told the Sun-Times in spring training, ‘‘instead of trying to be stubborn and ego-driven and beat the pitcher on his best pitch. . . . 

‘‘The more consistently I can swing at pitches that are in my damage zone, the better off I think we’ll all be.’’

Stop signs

Ross said he didn’t feel the need to talk with Nick Madrigal about running through third-base coach Willie Harris’ stop sign Monday.

In the fourth inning, Madrigal doubled to put runners on second and third for Nico Hoerner. Hoerner hit a line-drive single in front of A’s left fielder Brent Rooker, whose arm the Cubs had been testing with aggressive baserunning. Yan Gomes scored from third, and Madrigal tried to go from second to home, even though Harris held up a signal to stay at third. The throw got Madrigal at the plate.

‘‘We’re grown men, been playing the game a really long time,’’ Ross said. ‘‘All these guys know when they mess up. He knows he messed up, was apologizing before he even got in the dugout to me, and he talked to Willie and said, ‘My bad, my bad, my bad.’ That’s enough.’’

It starts with pitching

The Cubs’ four consecutive series victories (against the Rangers, Mariners, Dodgers and A’s) have had as much to do with their starting pitching as with their bats.

The Cubs’ rotation entered play Tuesday with a 2.95 ERA, the best in the National League and third in the majors. With the bullpen included, Cubs pitchers had a combined 3.41 ERA, second in the NL.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
There’s something going on up North
‘A start you can build on’: Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski regains feel for his best pitch
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner reflects on Oakland Coliseum memories before homecoming
Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes ready to ‘get back out there’
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. shifted momentum in Cubs’ 3-2 victory against Dodgers
The Latest
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) forces Simeon’s Sam Lewis (11) to adjust his shot.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Chris Riddle’s breakout, live period woes, portal impact
Watch out for the rise of Kenwood’s Chris Riddle.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Dr. Igor Koralnik (left), who heads a Northwestern Medicine clinic that studies the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.. He was part of a Northwestern team who reported finding a link between pneumonia hospitalizations and severe cases of long COVID.
Coronavirus
Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems
COVID complications “will stay with us for the foreseeable future,” a Northwestern Medicine researcher says. “Long COVID is a pandemic within the pandemic.”
By Brett Chase
 
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago.
Editorials
Coming clean about gas stoves will help consumers make better choices
Buyers should be given information about the effects on indoor air before they have a new gas stove delivered to their kitchen.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lisa Curcio Gaston, the first woman commodore of the Chicago Yacht Club, laughs while speaking to a reporter on a power boat overlooking the Chicago skyline on Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Metro/State
The Chicago Yacht Club has a new commodore, a woman — the first in the club’s 148-year history
Lisa Curcio Gaston is also a retired Cook County judge.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A tick crawling up the inside of a camo jacket Saturday, a sign of the times.
Outdoors
Tick, tick, it’s that time
Record warmth last week brought people outside en masse and with that came contact with ticks; here’s practical suggestions.
By Dale Bowman
 