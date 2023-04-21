Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game in painful manner

Left-hander Drew Smyly lost his perfect game bid Friday on an infield hit by David Peralta to lead off the top of the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 13-0 win over the Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Smyly, making his fourth start and his second consecutive start against the Dodgers, induced Peralta to hit a feeble grounder toward the left side on the infield. But Smyly and catcher Yan Gomes collided while trying to field the grounder, eliminating any chance of retiring Peralta.

Smyly was pulled after 72⁄ 3 innings and received an ovation from many of the 30,381 fans.

Until the hit, Smyly relied on a knuckle curve to strike out nine — including six consecutive batters.

THIS is how Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends??? pic.twitter.com/AHaiPZ0pA7 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2023

Smyly was aided by a catch by first baseman Trey Mancini in foul territory on a ball hit by Mookie Betts to start the seventh, and Seiya Suzuki caught a shallow fly in right to end the inning.

Smyly was aiming to throw the 21st no-hitter in franchise history. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined to no-hit the Dodgers 4-0 at Dodger Stadium on June 24, 2021.

No Cubs pitcher has thrown a perfect game. Milt Pappas came within one pitch of throwing a perfect game before walking Larry Stahl of the Padres on a 3-2 count with two out in the ninth before settling for a no-hitter on Sept. 2, 1972.

Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter at Cincinnati exactly seven years ago.

The Cubs’ offense has collected 17 hits, including home runs by Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Patrick Wisdom and Nico Hoerner.

This marks the sixth time the Cubs have scored at least 10 runs this season.