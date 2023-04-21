The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game in eighth inning against Dodgers

This marks the sixth time the Cubs have scored at least 10 runs this season.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Cubs starter Drew Smyly delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Dodgers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Left-hander Drew Smyly has a perfect game through seven innings Friday as the Cubs lead the Dodgers 13-0 at Wrigley Field.

Smyly, making his fourth start and his second consecutive start against the Dodgers, has relied on a knuckle curve to strike out nine — including six consecutive batters. 

Smyly has thrown 93 pitches through seven. He was aided by a catch by Trey Mancini in foul territory hit by Mookie Betts to start the seventh, and Seiya Suzuki caught a shallow fly in right to end the inning.

The Cubs’ offense has collected 16 hits, including home runs by Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Patrick Wisdom and Nico Hoerner.

Smyly beat the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday, throwing 523 innings of four-hit ball. 

