Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Cubs fan wears Kim Mulkey’s feathered jacket to Wrigley Field after losing Twitter bet

Local radio host Austin Huff wore the jacket to Wrigley Field for Saturday’s game against the Dodgers along with a T-shirt that said, “I tweeted something dumb and now I’m paying for it.”

By  USA Today Sports
   
LSU basketball coach Kim Mulkey has inspired a Cubs fan’s fashion choice.

Mic Smith/AP

Be careful when you make a bet. It might come true.

A Cubs fan wore Kim Mulkey’s feathered jacket to Wrigley Field after he bet Twitter he’d wear it if his post got 5,000 likes.

Local sports radio host Austin Huff wore the jacket to Wrigley Field for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers along with a T-shirt that said, “I tweeted something dumb and now I’m paying for it.” The Cubs posted a picture of him in the jacket on their Instagram page and had him do the “I feel bonita” bit from “Family Guy.”

“I can’t make this up — like it is the weirdest, wildest saga that I could have ever even envisioned,” Huff said to New Orleans news network WWL. “I never would have guessed it led us to this.”

At the game, Huff interviewed Martha Gottwald, the designer who made the jacket as a one-of-one piece from her brand Neubyrne.

“It literally did shut down my phone,” she said of the popularity of Mulkey’s jacket.

Gottwald explained how she decided to gift Huff the $4,000 jacket after learning about his bet.

“This is what I would so much rather use it for,” she said. “What is this going to do, collect dust in my studio? ... This is everything.”

Huff made his post on March 24, the day Mulkey and the LSU Tigers played in the Sweet 16 en route to winning the national championship and the coach went viral for her flamingo-esque jacket.

“If this tweet gets 5,000 likes, I will find this jacket, buy it, and wear it to a Cubs game,” he wrote with a picture of Mulkey on the sidelines with pink feathers fluttering.

The post got the 5,000 likes overnight (it now has a total of 18,000 likes) and he went to work fulfilling his promise.

“I legitimately was just doing it as a joke because I thought the… the visual of me sitting at Wrigley with this jacket on was just funny in and of itself,” he said. “Apparently so did 18,000 other people because they liked the tweet.”

He shared the entire process with his social media audience, even posting an unboxing video when he received the exact same jacket Mulkey wore.

The Cubs lost to the Dodgers 9-4, but they got a good laugh out of an old-fashioned sports bet.

