The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Shine too bright? Cubs considering adjustments to new Wrigley Field lights

Overall, the new LED lights have been an improvement. But there’s one issue the Cubs are trying to address.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Shine too bright? Cubs considering adjustments to new Wrigley Field lights
1488696071.jpg

Getty

An hour after a night game at Wrigley Field, the diamond is usually empty, glowing under the lights. But on Tuesday night, a group of men huddled in left field as Ian Happ, still in his Cubs uniform, helped direct the pitching machine at home plate as it launched high fly balls.

It turns out, switching to LED lights isn’t as simple as installing them and letting them shine.

The Cubs are considering adjusting their new lights now that they’ve had eight night games under their glare. 

This LED chapter, though not as storied as the earlier sections, extends Wrigley Field’s winding history with stadium lights. Overall, the change has been an improvement, from the obvious energy-efficiency impact, to the visibility in every corner of the field, to the broadcast brightness. 

“They’re bright,” third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. “Really bright.”

Only some fans have complained about how much darker it feels in the stands by contrast. Most have embraced the light show during “Go Cubs Go.” But one subtle issue has cropped up in the first six weeks of the season.

The lights are so bright that when a fly ball rises above them, it disappears for the corner outfielders. 

In any park, there’s a risk of a high fly at its apex hiding in the darkness, but a few of Wrigley Field’s neighborhood-location quirks exacerbate the problem. The lights are relatively low and close, and there aren’t any pointing in from the outfield to provide back lighting. 

It’s not an issue in every game, or even every series. Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan said Wednesday afternoon that he hadn’t even noticed the new lights, and the St. Louis outfielders weren’t talking about them in their meetings during a three-game series at Wrigley Field this week. 

For the most part, infielders are far enough under the lights that the invisiball effect doesn’t reach them. Wisdom said he lost one high popup earlier in the season but relocated it and made the catch. If anything, ground balls are better lit than before.

Even centerfield is well covered. 

“I have no issue,” Bellinger told the Sun-Times, “because I have lights coming from both ways.”

Bellinger, after changing into street clothes Tuesday night, joined the group testing the lights anyways, “for the fun of it.” 

“We were just wondering what’s possible,” he said. 

The group also included president of business operations Crane Kenney, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and engineers from Musco Lighting, the company that installed the LED lights in November.

Cubs spokesperson Julian Green told the Sun-Times the field was already scheduled for a light audit from MLB, which the league office conducts every other year at all its ballparks.

MLB had commissioned Musco to perform light tests after installation to make sure the brightness was in compliance with the league’s standards, Green said. But the Cubs took advantage of having MLB representatives on site Tuesday to combine the players’ observations, the engineers’ expertise and the league’s guidelines to see what adjustments might be possible. 

If the Cubs do make any changes to the brightness or the positioning of individual lights, it won’t be until after they receive the results of the audit. 

CUBS AT TWINS

Friday: Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05) vs. Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35), 7:10 p.m., Apple+, 670-AM

Saturday: Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 3.93) vs. Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45),, 1:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Sunday: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28) vs. Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32), 1:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ offensive resurgence partially washes away taste of missed opportunity vs. Cardinals
Cubs activate Yan Gomes, option Miguel Amaya before series finale vs. Cardinals
Cubs squander Christopher Morel’s game-tying homer in his season debut in loss to Cardinals
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner planning to avoid IL stint after hamstring injury
Good times aren’t back at Wrigley yet, but you can see them from here
Cubs recall Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa, option Nelson Velazquez
The Latest
Jose Abreu of the Astros greets former White Sox teammates on Opening Day in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
In midst of worst slump, Astros’ Jose Abreu returns to Chicago this weekend
Jose Abreu is batting .218/.265/.261 with a .525 OPS and has not homered in 151 plate appearances
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Ryan_headshot.png
Sports Media
Ryan Porth doesn’t foresee changes at The Score as new program director
Porth, 33, was promoted from assistant brand manager last Friday. He oversees the station’s day-to-day programming.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The Blackhawks are expected to select Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL Draft next month.
Sports Media
Will Connor Bedard help Blackhawks net favorable media-rights deals?
His likely arrival coincides with the final season of the Hawks’ rights agreements with NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio.
By Jeff Agrest
 
WBEZ_Hanks_22260.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Tom Hanks, actor and first-time novelist, shows his Chicago cred at Auditorium Theatre
For the Oscar winner, star of four locally made movies, the big building will always be Sears Tower.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Prior to the opening, a Save A Lot banner went up on the former Whole Foods building in January.
Chicago
Englewood Save A Lot opens at former Whole Foods site without fanfare
A week after a contentious community forum during which residents said they did not want the Save A Lot, the store at 832 W. 63rd St. opened Thursday. “We thought it was best to open the doors and let the community decide for themselves on how they felt about things,” a company executive told the Sun-Times.
By Mariah Rush
 