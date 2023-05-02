The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

All rants aside, Lee Elia actually liked Chicago

The former Cubs manager made his famous expletive-filled tirade 40 years ago.

By  Gene Farris
   
SHARE All rants aside, Lee Elia actually liked Chicago
Former Cubs manager Lee Elia made his famous rant 40 years ago.

Former Cubs manager Lee Elia made his famous rant 40 years ago.

Fred Jewel/AP

A lot of Cubs games are played at night now, so it’s safe to assume that most of the people in the stands have paying jobs.

And with ticket prices these days, those fans paid a lot of nickels and dimes to get in. 

The 2023 Cubs aren’t doing as well as they hoped, but they’re quite a bit better than the 1983 squad that would finish 71-91 and in fifth place in the National League East Division. 

Plenty has changed on the North Side since former Cubs manager Lee Elia made his famous rant 40 years ago on April 29, 1983.

Thanks to reporter Les Grobstein and his microphone, Elia’s expletive-filled rant ranks up there with the A.J. Pierzynski vs. Michael Barrett crosstown brawl and the Bartman game in Cubs infamy. 

You wouldn’t know it from his frustration-born verbal attacks on the fans and media that day, but Elia actually enjoyed Chicago.

‘‘This is the place you want to play,’’ he told Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander in 2003. ‘‘You can’t be a pro baseball player and not understand the beauty of this place. And Chicago is without a doubt the greatest city at the major-league level.’’

Actually, Elia told Telander, it was just a handful of fans that managed to get under his skin. There were ‘‘six or seven guys, something like that. In my mind, I was talking about them, a bunch of rednecks. I don’t know if they were drunk, but they were close.’’

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Cubs are balancing hot bats in Triple-A, limited starting options on mound for Thursday
‘Foundation for growth’: Cubs impressed with Ben Brown before he makes his Triple-A debut
White Sox win! White Sox win! And now, back to your regularly scheduled chants
What the Cubs’ April performance says about their identity
Cubs call up left-hander Ryan Borucki, option right-hander Caleb Kilian before series finale vs. Marlins
‘Not ready’: Cubs’ Caleb Kilian shows growing pains in spot start vs. Marlins
The Latest
A dying bur oak tree, believed to be 250 to 300 years old, is removed from Lincoln Park Zoo, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Chicago
Ailing centuries-old tree cut down at Lincoln Park Zoo
The first signs the tree’s days were numbered appeared in the summer of 2021 when it prematurely dropped its leaves.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
MIGRANTS_050223_04.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Migrants shelter at police stations, Lightfoot ‘done with electoral politics’ and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Two immigrant families sheltering at the Central District police station in Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Big bucks for a rich university, not enough money for poor migrants
The wealthy University of Chicago is receiving a $100 million donation. Meanwhile, the City of Chicago can’t find enough money to care for vulnerable migrant families.
By Letters to the Editor
 
EJE_eventChorus_051022.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
Join environmental reporter Brett Chase and community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen on May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
By Sun-Times staff
 
At the Table | April 27, 2023
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Our host, Lynn Sweet, was joined by a political panel with Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Becky Carroll, Alden Loury, Natalie Moore and Fran Spielman to discuss Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s election victory, plus the 2024 Democratic convention in Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 