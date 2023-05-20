The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Christopher Morel makes history as Cubs’ slump continues

Morel hit his seventh home run in 10 games in the Cubs’ 12-3 loss Saturday to the Phillies.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel celebrates after his home run off Philadelphia Phillies’ Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Philadelphia.

AP Photos

PHILADELPHIA – The Cubs have limped through a 3-7 stretch over the past week and a half, but Christopher Morel’s bat has stayed hot. Historically so. 

In the Cubs’ 12-3 loss Saturday to the Phillies, Morel hit his seventh major-league home run of the year, a solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. 

He became the first Cubs hitter in the modern era to hit seven home runs in his first 10 games of a season. He is also the 13th Cub to have a 10-game streak with a hit and a run, and the first to do so to start his season.

“Every time he steps in the box there’s a real threat,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said, “and that’s an incredible skill set.” 

Morel still has areas he can grow – namely defensively and in terms of plate discipline – which is promising for the Cubs, considering the impact he’s already made early in his career. 

The Cubs expect him to make mistakes. That’s part of the development process.

“But he also turns the page and hits one 4,000 feet,” Ross said before the game Saturday. 

Playing right field in the seventh inning, Morel caught a line drive with runners on first and third. He appeared to check first base, but the hesitation ruined his chance to throw out Edmond Sosa, who was tagging at third to score. Morel made a perfect throw, but it was late. 

The next inning, he hit the ball 406 feet – just shy of 4,000.

