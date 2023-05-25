The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs reliever Nick Burdi’s timeline to return from appendectomy becoming clearer

Notes: Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster for right-hander Kyle Hendricks.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs reliever Nick Burdi’s timeline to return from appendectomy becoming clearer
Cubs reliever Nick Burdi tries to put a tag on Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs, who scores on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 12-3.

Cubs reliever Nick Burdi tries to put a tag on Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs, who scores on a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 12-3.

Getty

Cubs reliever Nick Burdi isn’t expected to start baseball activities for at least a couple weeks, after undergoing an appendectomy Wednesday. But he was already back in the clubhouse Wednesday afternoon.

“To me, this is an easy one,” said Burdi, who has undergone two Tommy John surgeries and an operation to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, to name a few. 

He said even his wife, Rebecca, was thrown off when he came home from the hospital and kept using his arms.

“Because usually if I’m down, it’s with an arm,” Burdi said. “So this one, not as concerned by any means.” 

This first stage of recovery is focussed on letting the incision heal. 

Burdi, a Hinsdale, Illinois native, made his Cubs debut last week. It was his first major-league outing since 2020, due to arm injuries. He’s allowed three runs in a total of three innings and threw the fastest pitch (100.6 mph) of any Cubs pitcher since 2016.

The Cubs have had three players undergo appendectomies in the past three seasons. In 2021, right-hander Trevor Williams was sidelined for five weeks. The next year, Clint Frazier was on the IL for three and a half weeks. 

Madrigal optioned

The Cubs optioned third baseman Nick Madrigal to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday to make room on the roster for Kyle Hendricks, who the Cubs activated from the 15-day IL to make his season debut Thursday. 

“Just try to try to get him back on track, really,” manager David Ross said. “He started off swinging the bat pretty good. And we’ve got a lot of guys competing for playing time over there at third base, and just not a lot of room for that skill set right now.”

Madrigal converted from second to third base before this season and has looked comfortable in his new position. On the offensive side, he had a strong start to the season, batting .345 in his first 12 games. But since then, he’s hit .203. 

Madrigal will play both third base and second in Triple-A, Ross said.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Police searching for former Cubs prospect in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic
Marcus Stroman’s efficiency carries Cubs to second straight victory against Mets
‘Incredible skill set’: Cubs react to Christopher Morel’s scorching start to the season
Cubs president Jed Hoyer on bullpen construction: ‘I’ve put Rossy in a tough spot’
Cubs can thank NL Central rivals for keeping division close with poor play
Baseball by the numbers: The case for defense
The Latest
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. Scott gives remarks at his presidential campaign announcement event at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University, on Monday, May 22, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Scott formalized his bid last week with federal campaign paperwork. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) ORG XMIT: SCMK108
Columnists
Tim Scott makes a hollow pitch for Republican votes
I used to think Republicans lavished so much love on Black candidates because they were keen to prove that they harbored no racism, Mona Charen writes. But the mask has slipped so often since Trump. Scott claims, “I’m the candidate the left fears the most.” Translation: I’m the Black candidate who affirms your racial innocence.
By Mona Charen
 
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is making a comeback from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks set for second live BP session Friday
White Sox notebook items: Liam Hendriks, Sox catchers, Joe Kelly, Elvis Andrus, Billy Hamilton
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bernie Powell charges is Tesla Model Y at the Target, 2656 N. Elston Ave., on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Transportation
Half of city neighborhoods lack electric vehicle chargers for public use
Building a robust network of chargers to make EV ownership feasible, whether you live in a rural town or a big city like Chicago, is proving difficult.
By Catherine Odom
 
Chicago police officers attend a graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier in November 2018.
The Watchdogs
More than 100 Chicago police officials kept their jobs after making false statements, despite department’s ‘you lie, you die’ rule
Dismissal is considered the “appropriate disciplinary penalty” for violating the rule, but the city’s watchdog said it is not consistently enforced, undermining police integrity.
By Tom Schuba
 
Travelers arrive for flights at O’Hare Airport on May 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. AAA projects about 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, 3.4 million by air. This represents a 7% increase in the number of travelers from 2022. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775979136
News
Car, air travel expected to spike Memorial Day weekend
Over 2 million Illinois residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles by car, plane or other means over the holiday weekend.
By Catherine Odom
 