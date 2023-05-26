The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Christopher Morel breaks up no-hit bid by Reds at Wrigley Field

Reds starter Hunter Greene dominated during his six innings.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Cubs’ Christopher Morel breaks up no-hit bid by Reds at Wrigley Field
The Cubs could not get a hit off Reds starter Hunter Greene on Friday.

The Cubs could not get a hit off Reds starter Hunter Greene on Friday.

Erin Hooley/AP

The Cubs’ Christopher Morel led off the eighth inning with a bloop single against reliever Eduardo Salazar, ending the Cincinnati Reds’ no-hit bid Friday that began with six dominant innings by Hunter Greene.

Greene, winless in his first 10 starts, tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and walked two. The right-hander threw 110 pitches before handing off to Salazar, who retired all three batters in the seventh.Morel hit a soft line drive on Salazar’s first pitch of the eighth inning, and the ball easily dropped into center field.

Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs hadn’t hit many balls hard.

There have been 17 no-hitters by Cincinnati. The first was thrown by Charles “Bumpus” Jones on Oct. 15, 1892. The most recent one was on May 7, 2021, when 34-year-old Wade Miley threw a complete game against Cleveland, becoming the oldest pitcher in Reds history to throw a no-hitter.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine no-hitters in 2021 and four last year.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks makes season debut after long shoulder injury
Cubs reliever Nick Burdi’s timeline to return from appendectomy becoming clearer
Police searching for former Cubs prospect in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic
Marcus Stroman’s efficiency carries Cubs to second straight victory against Mets
‘Incredible skill set’: Cubs react to Christopher Morel’s scorching start to the season
Cubs president Jed Hoyer on bullpen construction: ‘I’ve put Rossy in a tough spot’
The Latest
DSC05918.jpg
News
North Avenue Beach closed after shots fired during large fight, no injuries reported
About 80 to 100 teenagers were gathered at the beach around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and fired it, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cook County Health workers protest outside Stroger Hospital on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Health
From Heroes to zeroes: Cook County Health workers
About 100 Cook County Health workers and their supporters rallied outside Stroger Hospital on Friday, protesting the use of private agency workers and the lack of a retention bonus.
By Stefano Esposito
 
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks throws live batting practice Friday in Detroit.
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks inches closer to return
The team’s closer threw live batting practice Friday in Detroit.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man has died after a Humboldt Park shooting earlier this month.
News
9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson
The boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Now former Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about the effort to win the bid for the convention during a press conference at Shedd Aquarium, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Chicago was chosen as the site for the Democratic National Convention in August 2024.
Columnists
Inside the Chicago 2024 Democratic convention bid: $30 million line of credit deal was key factor
A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson told the Sun-Times that the new mayor, sworn into office May 15, is on board with the line of credit contract former Mayor Lightfoot signed on May 12, in the final days of her term.
By Lynn Sweet
 