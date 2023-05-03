Jameson Taillon to start Thursday as Cubs put Yan Gomes on concussion IL, recall Javier Assad

WASHINGTON — The Cubs’ pitching plan snapped into place with a series of moves and announcements Wednesday.

After the Cubs’ 2-1 loss to the Nationals, manager David Ross said Jameson Taillon will come off the 15-day injured list (strained left groin) and start the series finale. Before the game, the Cubs put catcher Yan Gomes on the seven-day concussion injured list, two days after he was struck in the head with a backswing. In a corresponding move, the right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Gomes left Monday’s game after the first inning. Ross said that Gomes also had been hit with a couple backswings against the Marlins and Dodgers.

Gomes presented mild symptoms, according to the Cubs. Putting him on the IL gives him time to ease back in.

“First and foremost, all my thoughts are with Yan,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said in a conversation with the Sun-Times on Tuesday. “Hope he gets back as quickly as possible. We need him. He’s a huge part of our team, both in the locker room, on the field, in meetings. But head stuff you don’t mess with. I feel very strongly about that.”

Assad returns for his third big-league stint this season. He began the year in the bullpen and then came back up for a spot start in place of Taillon about two weeks ago. But he hadn’t been in Triple-A long enough to fully stretch out to a starter’s workload.

Since Assad is replacing a player on the IL, the Cubs didn’t need to wait the 15-day minimum to recall him. Assad made his last Triple-A start on Sunday. He threw 4⅔ shutout innings and recorded six strikeouts. With Taillon starting, Assad can serve as a multi-inning reliever behind him.

Along with Assad, right-hander Caleb Kilian made a spot start during Taillon’s absence. He struggled in the first inning Saturday against the Marlins, and even after finding his rhythm afterward, he allowed seven runs in 3⅓ innings.

The question of who would take the mound Thursday for the Cubs has loomed all week. When asked Monday if Taillon would be in play if he got through his Tuesday bullpen session, Ross said, “No.”

Then, Taillon’s 45-pitch bullpen and simulated game combo went smoothly. The pitch data was game-like. The strength tests produced good results. He wasn’t battling soreness Wednesday.

“Stability in the rotation is huge,” outfielder Ian Happ said, “when you know the five guys that are going to go out there every day, especially a pretty proven group.”

Hendricks watch

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks made his second Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday, delayed by a rainout the day before.

He allowed four runs in 2⅔ innings. After a perfect first inning, Hendricks issued three walks over the next 1⅔ innings and gave up a double and a home run.