The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Jameson Taillon to start Thursday as Cubs put Yan Gomes on concussion IL, recall Javier Assad

The Cubs plan to activate Taillon (strained left groin) from the 15-day IL.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Jameson Taillon to start Thursday as Cubs put Yan Gomes on concussion IL, recall Javier Assad
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon spent about two weeks on the injured list. File photo.

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon spent about two weeks on the injured list. File photo.

Getty

WASHINGTON — The Cubs’ pitching plan snapped into place with a series of moves and announcements Wednesday.

After the Cubs’ 2-1 loss to the Nationals, manager David Ross said Jameson Taillon will come off the 15-day injured list (strained left groin) and start the series finale. Before the game, the Cubs put catcher Yan Gomes on the seven-day concussion injured list, two days after he was struck in the head with a backswing. In a corresponding move, the right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. 

Gomes left Monday’s game after the first inning. Ross said that Gomes also had been hit with a couple backswings against the Marlins and Dodgers. 

Gomes presented mild symptoms, according to the Cubs. Putting him on the IL gives him time to ease back in. 

“First and foremost, all my thoughts are with Yan,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said in a conversation with the Sun-Times on Tuesday. “Hope he gets back as quickly as possible. We need him. He’s a huge part of our team, both in the locker room, on the field, in meetings. But head stuff you don’t mess with. I feel very strongly about that.” 

Assad returns for his third big-league stint this season. He began the year in the bullpen and then came back up for a spot start in place of Taillon about two weeks ago. But he hadn’t been in Triple-A long enough to fully stretch out to a starter’s workload. 

Since Assad is replacing a player on the IL, the Cubs didn’t need to wait the 15-day minimum to recall him. Assad made his last Triple-A start on Sunday. He threw 4⅔ shutout innings and recorded six strikeouts. With Taillon starting, Assad can serve as a multi-inning reliever behind him.

Along with Assad, right-hander Caleb Kilian made a spot start during Taillon’s absence. He struggled in the first inning Saturday against the Marlins, and even after finding his rhythm afterward, he allowed seven runs in 3⅓ innings.

The question of who would take the mound Thursday for the Cubs has loomed all week. When asked Monday if Taillon would be in play if he got through his Tuesday bullpen session, Ross said, “No.”

Then, Taillon’s 45-pitch bullpen and simulated game combo went smoothly. The pitch data was game-like. The strength tests produced good results. He wasn’t battling soreness Wednesday. 

“Stability in the rotation is huge,” outfielder Ian Happ said, “when you know the five guys that are going to go out there every day, especially a pretty proven group.”

Hendricks watch 

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks made his second Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday, delayed by a rainout the day before. 

He allowed four runs in 2⅔ innings. After a perfect first inning, Hendricks issued three walks over the next 1⅔ innings and gave up a double and a home run.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs offense ‘frustrated’ with missed opportunities but keeping one-run losses in perspective
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum looks to raise $25 million for new facility
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon takes important step in rehab, but rotation hole looms
‘Hasn’t been easy’: Cubs call up catcher Miguel Amaya, who has endured injury ‘roller coaster’
All rants aside, Lee Elia actually liked Chicago
How Cubs are balancing hot bats in Triple-A, limited starting options on mound for Thursday
The Latest
FILE - Newley-elected Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias addresses the crowd after taking the Oath of Office during a ceremony, Jan. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. State lawmakers greenlit a bill that says libraries in the state must adopt an anti-book banning policy to receive state funding on Wednesday, May 3, in a vote that fissured along party lines. The measure, spearheaded by Giannoulias,
Education
Illinois lawmakers push back on library book bans
A bill requiring public libraries to adopt anti-book-banning policies to receive state funding has passed both houses of the legislature. The governor said he will sign it.
By Claire Savage | AP
 
FILE - A McDonald’s sign at a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017. Federal investigators found more than 300 minors, including the 10-year-olds, were working illegally, the Labor Department said in a statement Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) ORG XMIT: PAKS222 Rights Metadata H
News
McDonald’s franchises fined for child labor violations
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children illegally employed at McDonald’s franchise locations in Kentucky, the U.S. Labor Department said.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ spits as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Cubs
Cubs offense ‘frustrated’ with missed opportunities but keeping one-run losses in perspective
The Cubs’ 2-1 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday was their fourth one-run loss this road trip.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_113118826.jpg
News
4 wounded in shooting near ‘O Block’ in Grand Crossing
Gunfire erupted Wednesday evening in the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue, around the corner from ‘O Block,’ a notoriously violent Chicago street that includes the Parkway Gardens low-income apartment complex.
By Tom Schuba and Kade Heather
 
AR_230509710.jpg
Crime
Aurora man charged with threatening to kill Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Steven Woletz, 46, allegedly called the governor’s constituent service office April 15 and left a threatening message, authorities say. He is free on $10,000 bail.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 