Cubs can enhance division standing against reeling rival Cardinals

The Cubs were 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position, rookie Matt Mervis committed a costly baserunning mistake and right-hander Adbert Alzolay balked in the deciding run in a 5-4 loss Sunday to the Marlins in 14 innings.

But it could be worse.

The first-place Pirates have crashed to reality after seven consecutive losses, and the pitching-tender Brewers have lost six of their last seven games.

And then there are the Cardinals, who arrive Monday at Wrigley Field for a three-game series in last place in the National League Central, despite a seven-run sixth inning Sunday that enabled them to snapped an eight-game skid.

There’s slightly less than 80% of the regular season remaining, but the Cubs (17-17) have a reasonable chance to enhance their division-contender credentials against their out-of-sorts rivals.

‘‘I believe in what we’re doing,’’ reliever Mark Leiter Jr. said. ‘‘And I believe in who we have. I think everyone trusts themselves. Our confidence is high.’’

After being blanked for 8⅓ innings by 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, the Cubs tied the score in the ninth on a single by Ian Happ, an RBI double by Cody Bellinger and an RBI single by Eric Hosmer, who accepted a bench role this weekend to make room for Mervis.

And rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who was frustrated after struggling in his first two starts, continued his rebound with six innings of one-run ball and has walked only two batters in his last five starts.

This weekend represented somewhat of a test run for what lies ahead if the Cubs want to ascend from their rebuild mission.

Mervis held his own against Alcantara by collecting singles in his first two at-bats, picked two low throws out of the dirt for outs and started an inning-ending double play in the first.

But he trusted his instincts and running ability as he broke from first to third on a bloop hit by Miguel Amaya, only to be thrown out easily by right fielder Jesus Sanchez for the second out of the fifth with the top of the order coming up.

Runs were tough to come by against Alcantara, with manager David Ross calling for Amaya to execute a sacrifice bunt in the third. But two runners were left stranded when Nico Hoerner popped to second and Dansby Swanson was called out on a 99 mph fastball.

Amaya, who might return to the minors once catcher Yan Gomes is activated from the seven-day (concussion) injured list, received rave reviews from Wesneski in his third start.

‘‘I’m very surprised at how prepared he is,’’ Wesneski said. ‘‘It’s incredible.’’

Tougher tests loom for the Cubs, but veterans such as Hosmer are ready to help the youngsters navigate through the challenging times.

‘‘I saw how this team ended last year; I saw some of the moves they made in the offseason and knew about some of the guys coming up,’’ said Hosmer, who earned a 2015 World Series ring with the Royals. ‘‘I felt this was the best possible chance to win and what I wanted to be a part of.’’

Tucker Barnhart, who spent eight seasons with the Reds, said he thinks the Cardinals still have the talent to contend to the end.

‘‘But for us as a group, you’ve got to win all types of games,’’ Barnhart said. ‘‘We went through a [1-6] rut on the last trip, but we got back to playing this weekend.

‘‘I didn’t think we were bad, by any means. I just felt we were weathering a storm, and we like where we’re at.’’

