Cubs’ series opener vs. Pirates at Wrigley Field delayed by rain

The Cubs’ three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field began in a rain delay Tuesday.
Puddles had already formed on the tarp over the infield when, 45 minutes before the scheduled game time, the team announced they were pushing back first pitch.
The Cubs were also set to host their annual Pride Celebration at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, complete with a host of pregame festivities.
The team did not immediately provide a new game time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
