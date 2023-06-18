The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

The Cubs are winning. Does that mean David Ross suddenly knows what he’s doing?

Eager to go to bat for his manager was longtime Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who called the heavy criticism of Ross “totally unfair.”

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE The Cubs are winning. Does that mean David Ross suddenly knows what he’s doing?
Chicago Cubs v Houston Astros

Cubs manager David Ross before a game in Houston this season.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Well, look who suddenly are hotter than a stolen tamale — the Cubs, winners of five straight games and seven of their last eight heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles at Wrigley Field.

It’s enough to make one wonder if, after all, oft-criticized manager David Ross isn’t, well, it’s hard to know exactly the right way to put it.

“An idiot?” Ross offered.

Harsh, but sure. After all the dumping on him that fans have done during this still-under-.500 Cubs season, he might as well go ahead and pick the word.

“I don’t put a whole lot of stock in the fan stuff,” Ross said. “They expect wins, and they deserve that. Trying to do that is what we grind on every day — and you lose sleep as a manager — but, at the end of the day, I’m trying to do right by the guys on this field, this organization, my bosses, my coaching staff, these players. They give me everything they’ve got pretty consistently, and that’s all the feedback I need.”

A Cubs player who eagerly went to bat for Ross is the one who has been around him the longest, pitcher Kyle Hendricks. “The Professor” used a ten-dollar word — “catastrophize” — to describe the social-media slams of his 2016 World Series teammate as the team went 14-29 from April 22 to June 8.

“It’s totally unfair,” Hendricks said. “That’s for someone who isn’t in here on an everyday basis. We’re doing everything possible. We’re so close to where we need to be. Rossy is an unbelievable person, an unbelievable baseball mind and manager, and everyone in here — me, especially — loves that he’s here.”

Hendricks scoffed at the idea that Ross, who was lauded for his smarts as a catcher, is out of his element in his current role, habitually pressing the wrong buttons with his lineups and bullpen decisions.

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Hendricks went to bat for his manager.

Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

“I can tell you one thing, it’s not brought up at all between these walls,” Hendricks said. “It’s not talked about at all, ever. He’s our leader. He’s our guy. We’ve seen it since day one. He has your back; he’s behind you. It’s a tough game, and he’s not the one out there playing. It’s the players who either win or lose the game. He can only do so much.”

Apprised of the veteran pitcher’s sentiment, Ross warmed over.

“Man, you know me and how I feel about other men sharing their feelings about guys they compete with,” he said. “That tugs on my heartstrings for sure, because you always feel like you’re doing the best you can even though the only reward or only real feedback you get is ‘Ws’ in this game. So for, one, a friend, and somebody I respect a whole lot to say those nice things, that means a lot.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele returns, Cubs beat Orioles for fifth straight win
Sprained right wrist lands Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom on injured list
Polling Place: Jaylon Johnson? Cole Kmet? Darnell Mooney? Which Bear to extend first?
Baseball quiz: In celebration of Father’s Day
Pride Celebration: Cubs’ Laura Ricketts reflects on ‘sense of responsibility’ to speak up and represent
Laura Ricketts has Sky-high aspirations
The Latest
Museum_of_Science_and_Industry_Boeing_727.JPG
News
Museum of Science and Industry staff unionizes
Employees have voted to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, adding to the union’s string or organizing wins.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_114058386.jpg
A visit to cat heaven
Fat Cat Rescue in Wadsworth provides a safe haven for hundreds of feral cats.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Logan Garcia at Juarez High School graduation.
Education
Father and son are heading to college with a surprise scholarship: ‘I was not expecting any of this’
Logan and James Garcia are taking advantage of a scholarship program for all graduates and one of their parents at five Chicago public high schools.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
News
Two police officers hospitalized after traffic crash in New City
The officers were inside a patrol car in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when the vehicle collided with a black SUV at an intersection, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 