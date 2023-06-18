Almost-perfect Cubs fall in homestead finale 6-3 to Orioles

The Cubs came pretty close to becoming the first team to sweep the impressive Orioles in a series of any length since May of 2022.

Instead, the visiting O’s, one of baseball’s best teams all season, clapped back with a three-run sixth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and salvage the finale of a three-game set in a 6-3 victory at Wrigley Field.

It wasn’t the way the Cubs hoped to wrap up a homestand on which they went 5-1 rather than 6-0, but they can’t complain. They head to Pittsburgh — and then to London to face the Cardinals — only four games back in the National League Central, a fortunate spot to be in for a team that’s still five games below .500 at 33-38.

“The way we’ve been playing now vs. some of the stretches that were tough for us, the play isn’t that much different,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “I think it’s just that we’ve been winning some big moments here and there and creating momentum for our group. But I think this homestand [was] significant just for our belief in what we can do and, obviously, for the standings themselves. Hopefully, that kick-starts us into the schedule ahead of us.”

Mike Tauchman continued to spark the Cubs, making a perfect one-hop throw from center field to nail a runner at home and end a scoreless top half of the first inning, then homering — for the first time as a Cub — on O’s right-hander Dean Kremer’s very first pitch in the bottom of the frame.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up a pair of runs in the fifth, but Christopher Morel got them back with a 417-foot laser — 112.7 mph off the bat — into the bleachers for a 3-2 lead. There was luck involved, too, with Cody Bellinger having reached on a three-base error by right fielder Ryan O’Hearn, setting up Morel’s two-out chance. Morel, still a handful of days shy of 24, became the fourth Cub since 1901 to hit 13 home runs in his first 31 games of a season.

But Taillon did what he repeatedly has done over the course of his 12 starts as a Cub, and that’s fall short of what his team needs from him. For the 11th time, he failed to make it through six innings and — with zero help from reliever Anthony Kay — took his fifth loss, his ERA reaching 6.71.

“Kind of just the story of how my year has been so far,” Taillon said. “Just keep putting in the work until the results come.”

The Cubs’ interleague record dropped to 12-12 while their all-time mark on Father’s Day fell to 30-31.

Still, they’re playing a lot better than they were. That’s the main thing.

“What we did this homestand was nice to do,” manager David Ross said. “We played our brand of baseball — pitching, timely hitting, running the bases, defense. Those types of things, we can bring every day, and then you see [what happens] when the offense shows up.”

NOTES: X-rays were negative for Miguel Amaya after the rookie catcher was hit in the lower part of his right hand, where the palm meets the wrist, by a 96-mph four-seam fastball from Orioles reliever Mike Baumann in the seventh inning. Amaya stayed in the game but soon was lifted for a pinch runner. “It’s swollen,” Amaya said at his locker, “but it feels better than it did when it happened. It’s all good.”

• With his 54th straight errorless game, Dansby Swanson tied Don Kessinger’s 1969 streak, the second-longest by a Cubs shortstop since 1901.

ON DECK

CUBS AT PIRATES

Monday: Drew Smyly (6-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 2.25), 6:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Tuesday: Marcus Stroman (8-4, 2.45) vs. Johan Oviedo (3-6, 4.40), 6:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18) vs. Rich Hill (6-6, 4.31), 11:35 a.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

