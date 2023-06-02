Polling Place: Who are the main culprits in Cubs’, White Sox’ failures so far?

Who’s the prime culprit in the Cubs’ last-place start?

Who’s the prime culprit in the White Sox’ fourth-place start?

And on a more pleasant topic: Who are your picks to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Those are the questions we posed in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter.

“A, B and C,” @StaleyBears commented in regard to the Cubs, knocking manager David Ross, president Jed Hoyer and the ownership Ricketts in one fell swoop but sparing option D, the players.

That’s not how @RogersParkMan saw the matter. He observed, “Whatever else anyone does, players make the plays (or don’t).”

On the Sox side, @KaboomLip remarked that, “As always, everything starts with ownership — and the White Sox desperately need new ownership.”

But @vegas_mitch took things in a different direction, writing, “The players’ overall performance is embarrassing for professionals.” And @JBIRD1268 likened Sox vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn to “GarPax,” the former not-so-lovable Bulls front-office duo of Gar Forman and John Paxson.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who’s the prime culprit in the Cubs’ last-place start?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: Who’s the prime culprit in the Cubs’ last-place start? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 1, 2023

Upshot: The Cubs reached under their mattress for $177 million to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, a terrific player, but they hardly dug deep for the sort of roster that screamed “contender” in 2023. Naturally, that offends the sensibilities of those who believe a have-it-all franchise such as the Cubs should take no seasons off from competing for championships. Hmm, it’s almost like the Ricketts are more about making money than winning.

Poll No. 2: Who’s the prime culprit in the White Sox’ fourth-place start?

Q2: Who’s the prime culprit in the White Sox’ fourth-place start? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 1, 2023

Upshot: Did somebody say something about being more into making money than winning? Reinsdorf should be ashamed that the Sox are one of only three major league teams — the Royals and A’s being the others — that have never given a player a nine-figure contract. Should be ashamed, but undoubtedly isn’t.

Poll No. 3: Who are your picks to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Q3: Who are your picks to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 1, 2023

Upshot: The Heat have gone further than anyone expected they would, but taming the great Nikola Jokic just might be impossible. Panthers-Knights would seem to be a far fairer fight — a tossup, even — though the Vegas boys are, as reflected in these results, slight favorites in the series. In the words of @JeffreyCanalia, “The West is the best.”

