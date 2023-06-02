The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
Polling Place: Who are the main culprits in Cubs’, White Sox’ failures so far?

We also asked for your NBA and Stanley Cup finals picks.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams, left, talks with senior vice president-general manager Rick Hahn, right, during the team’s batting practice before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS102

Who’s the prime culprit in the Cubs’ last-place start?

Who’s the prime culprit in the White Sox’ fourth-place start?

And on a more pleasant topic: Who are your picks to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Those are the questions we posed in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter.

“A, B and C,” @StaleyBears commented in regard to the Cubs, knocking manager David Ross, president Jed Hoyer and the ownership Ricketts in one fell swoop but sparing option D, the players.

That’s not how @RogersParkMan saw the matter. He observed, “Whatever else anyone does, players make the plays (or don’t).”

On the Sox side, @KaboomLip remarked that, “As always, everything starts with ownership — and the White Sox desperately need new ownership.”

But @vegas_mitch took things in a different direction, writing, “The players’ overall performance is embarrassing for professionals.” And @JBIRD1268 likened Sox vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn to “GarPax,” the former not-so-lovable Bulls front-office duo of Gar Forman and John Paxson.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who’s the prime culprit in the Cubs’ last-place start?

Upshot: The Cubs reached under their mattress for $177 million to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, a terrific player, but they hardly dug deep for the sort of roster that screamed “contender” in 2023. Naturally, that offends the sensibilities of those who believe a have-it-all franchise such as the Cubs should take no seasons off from competing for championships. Hmm, it’s almost like the Ricketts are more about making money than winning. 

Poll No. 2: Who’s the prime culprit in the White Sox’ fourth-place start?

Upshot: Did somebody say something about being more into making money than winning? Reinsdorf should be ashamed that the Sox are one of only three major league  teams — the Royals and A’s being the others — that have never given a player a nine-figure contract. Should be ashamed, but undoubtedly isn’t. 

Poll No. 3: Who are your picks to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Upshot: The Heat have gone further than anyone expected they would, but taming the great Nikola Jokic just might be impossible. Panthers-Knights would seem to be a far fairer fight — a tossup, even — though the Vegas boys are, as reflected in these results, slight favorites in the series. In the words of @JeffreyCanalia, “The West is the best.”

