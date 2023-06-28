Cubs play on despite ‘very unhealthy’ air quality

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed Chicago again on Wednesday. But unlike Tuesday, the Cubs didn’t have hourly check-ins with Major League Baseball. The Cubs and Phillies knew they were going to play.

The air quality index was around 250 Wednesday afternoon, comparable to the day before. By game time it had dropped to 226, according to AirNow.gov. That mark was still in the “very unhealthy” range, when the Environmental Protection Agency recommends avoiding “prolonged or heavy exertion” outside.

When asked if he was concerned about the cumulative effect of two consecutive days of exposure, Cubs manager David Ross said: “We show up to work, and we go compete and do our jobs. If somebody is going to call that, it’s above my head, and even the front office. It’s a Major League Baseball and Players Association ordeal. And nobody’s raised any red flags for us so far.”

Ross said his eyes were irritated by the end of the game Tuesday, and he experienced a bit of a headache.

“I’ve been walking around with my kids all day, so I don’t know what to blame that on,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t heard anything from the guys or if there’s anybody feeling any certain way. Nothing has stood out.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy pointed out the challenge of separating the effects of jet lag from the effects of the smoke. The Cubs left London late Sunday night.

“It’s not ideal, but hopefully we can get through it,” he said.

Hughes’ timeline changed

Left-hander Brandon Hughes was bracing for an eight-month recovery from left knee surgery to adjust the joint’s alignment, an operation called a distal femoral osteotomy. But in an in-person review, the specialist who initially recommended the procedure determined a less intensive operation would be the better course of action.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Hughes had a surgical debridement, which removed dead tissue from his left knee. He will begin a rehab program immediately. His exact timeline is unclear, but the change of plans should shorten his recovery.

Stroman on schedule

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw a bullpen Thursday after leaving his last start Sunday in London with a blister on his right index finger.

The team’s schedule, which included an off day Monday to recover from the transatlantic travel, gives him an extra day between starts. He expects to be ready by Saturday.

“No concern as of yet,” Ross said, “but that could change with the bullpen, obviously.”

In other injury news

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) was headed to join Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. He planned to meet the team in Omaha, Nebraska.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki was out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies with a stiff neck, Ross said.

“Just made sense to let him not be in the lineup,” Ross said, “get some treatment and be ready to come off the bench.”

Christopher Morel got the start in right, with Mike Tauchman in center.

