The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs play on despite ‘very unhealthy’ air quality

Notes: Cubs provide injury updates on Marcus Stroman, Patrick Wisdom and Brandon Hughes.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs play on despite ‘very unhealthy’ air quality
Fans watch Tuesday’s Cubs-Phillies game as smoke from Canada’s ongoing wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field.

Fans watch Tuesday’s Cubs-Phillies game as smoke from Canada’s ongoing wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field.

Kim Johnson/AP

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed Chicago again on Wednesday. But unlike Tuesday, the Cubs didn’t have hourly check-ins with Major League Baseball. The Cubs and Phillies knew they were going to play. 

The air quality index was around 250 Wednesday afternoon, comparable to the day before. By game time it had dropped to 226, according to AirNow.gov. That mark was still in the “very unhealthy” range, when the Environmental Protection Agency recommends avoiding “prolonged or heavy exertion” outside. 

When asked if he was concerned about the cumulative effect of two consecutive days of exposure, Cubs manager David Ross said: “We show up to work, and we go compete and do our jobs. If somebody is going to call that, it’s above my head, and even the front office. It’s a Major League Baseball and Players Association ordeal. And nobody’s raised any red flags for us so far.”

Related

Ross said his eyes were irritated by the end of the game Tuesday, and he experienced a bit of a headache. 

“I’ve been walking around with my kids all day, so I don’t know what to blame that on,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t heard anything from the guys or if there’s anybody feeling any certain way. Nothing has stood out.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy pointed out the challenge of separating the effects of jet lag from the effects of the smoke. The Cubs left London late Sunday night. 

“It’s not ideal, but hopefully we can get through it,” he said. 

Hughes’ timeline changed

Left-hander Brandon Hughes was bracing for an eight-month recovery from left knee surgery to adjust the joint’s alignment, an operation called a distal femoral osteotomy. But in an in-person review, the specialist who initially recommended the procedure determined a less intensive operation would be the better course of action. 

On Wednesday, the team announced that Hughes had a surgical debridement, which removed dead tissue from his left knee. He will begin a rehab program immediately. His exact timeline is unclear, but the change of plans should shorten his recovery. 

Stroman on schedule

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw a bullpen Thursday after leaving his last start Sunday in London with a blister on his right index finger. 

The team’s schedule, which included an off day Monday to recover from the transatlantic travel, gives him an extra day between starts. He expects to be ready by Saturday. 

“No concern as of yet,” Ross said, “but that could change with the bullpen, obviously.” 

In other injury news

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) was headed to join Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. He planned to meet the team in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki was out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies with a stiff neck, Ross said.

“Just made sense to let him not be in the lineup,” Ross said, “get some treatment and be ready to come off the bench.”

Christopher Morel got the start in right, with Mike Tauchman in center.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Jared Young hits his first career home run, shares heartwarming plans for the ball
Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
Baseball by the numbers: Despite new rules, hitters are still having a blast
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
The Latest
A record 2.8 million Illinois residents, with 2.5 million hitting the road, are expecting to travel over the long Fourth of July weekend.
Transportation
Record 2.8 million Illinois residents expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend: AAA
Though road trips are expected to be the preferred method of travel this holiday weekend with 2.5 million Illinoisans hitting the road, travelers are also catching flights, buses, trains and even cruises, AAA officials said.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
The Blackhawks continued selecting their 2023 draft class Thursday in Nashville.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Hawks made Gajan the first goalie selected in the entire draft with the 35th pick. They also demonstrated their willingness to take Russians with the Kantserov pick.
By Ben Pope
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting on tourism development via videoconference during a visit to Derbent on June 28
What’s more important than Russia?
Two gangsters, Putin and Prigozhin, face off in Russia. Meanwhile, our orange cat, Albert, is moving away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Bill.jpg
Obituaries
Bill Arndt, who adored his pet rabbits and guiding his Northwestern University finance students, dies at 80
Mr. Arndt helped advance the careers of many young professionals. And he saved several rabbits from becoming meals for snakes.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Josh Bailey (far right) was traded from the Islanders to Blackhawks on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, draft pick from Islanders
The 2026 second-round pick compensates the Hawks for taking Bailey’s oversized contract, with one year remaining at $5 million. The Islanders received essentially nothing in the trade.
By Ben Pope
 