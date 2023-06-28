The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Jared Young hits his first career home run, shares heartwarming plans for the ball

Young homered in his first major-league at-bat of the season, in the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Jared Young hits his first career home run, shares heartwarming plans for the ball
Jared Young #74 of the Chicago Cubs hits his first major-league home run in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jared Young #74 of the Chicago Cubs hits his first major-league home run in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty

Cubs rookie Jared Young met his 1-month-old niece Lily for the first time on the field Wednesday, the same day he hit his first major-league home run.

The offense’s comeback effort, initiated by Young’s solo shot, served as a silver lining in the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. The Cubs have lost three games in a row, including two to the Phillies to guarantee their first series loss since being swept by the Angels three weeks ago.

Young was the team’s latest call-up, someone they thought could add power from the left-hand side. In his first at-bat of the season, he proved them right.

“One of those at-bats that your heart’s racing a little bit,” Young said. “First at-bat back at Wrigley kind of got me going. And it’s, just stay in the fight.”

He fell behind 0-2 on called strikes. Then, he turned on a sinker inside and blasted it 425 feet, two-thirds of the way up the right field stands. It gave the Cubs their first run of the game, cutting the Phillies’ lead to four.

“We’ve just got to get runs, and you’ve got to get base runners, and a good swing like that can help sometimes,” Young said. “I was really pumped up. I was excited. My family was here. It was just a really good moment for me.”

After the game, he traded a bat and picture to the fan who caught his home run ball. He decided he’d give the ball to Lily.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs
Air quality still ‘very unhealthy,’ but second game of Cubs vs. Phillies series a go
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
Baseball by the numbers: Despite new rules, hitters are still having a blast
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
The Latest
Luis Robert hit one of four White Sox homers Wednesday night. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox hit four homers in 11-5 win over Angels
Seby Zavala homers twice, Luis Robert Jr. hits his 23rd, and Eloy Jimenez also goes deep as Sox snap 2-game skid
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Blackhawks picked Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Bedard, the most anticipated NHL prospect in eight years, became the cornerstone of the Hawks’ next era Wednesday. “He’s a player that you build around,” Hawks scouting director Mike Doneghey said.
By Ben Pope
 
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation/World
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, U.S. Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard is probing the implosion of the submersible June 18 on a dive to the Titanic wreckage. The ‘presumed remains’ will be brought to the U.S. for analysis.
By Patrick Whittle | AP
 
Fans arrive prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Cubs
Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs
Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins are happy with the way the Cubs played in recent weeks, but there’s still over a month of baseball to play before the deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 
Oliver Moore was the Blackhawks’ No. 19 pick.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick
Kyle Davidson tried to trade up repeatedly to get Moore, whom he described as the fastest skater in the draft. In the end, Moore fell right into the Hawks’ laps.
By Ben Pope
 