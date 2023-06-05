The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
The Cubs are adding an unexpected ‘tool’ to Christopher Morel’s ‘toolbox’

Morel’s splits show that he hits better when he’s also playing in the field.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SAN DIEGO – The designated hitter spot gets a bad rap for requiring less work. But for some players, performing at the plate without having to worry about playing defense is actually harder than doing both.

Christopher Morel is one of those players. 

“If I miss one at-bat, I think too much,” the Cubs utility player said of DHing, “and I try to see what I did, why I need to be better, what I’m doing this at-bat, or I need to be better for the lefty or righty pitcher.” 

He only had 75 at-bats entering the Cubs’ series finale against the Padres on Monday, but the splits were dramatic. Morel only had five hits while serving as the DH in 32 at-bats (.156). In the rest of his at-bats combined, he had 15 hits (.349). 

So, the Cubs started testing out another way to get him on the field. Morel took reps at first base before the game Monday. 

It was just an initial step, to see how the position might take. And he’s not expected to seize regular playing time over there. The Cubs have plenty of first base options, between Matt Mervis, Trey Mancini and Edwin Ríos. But if Morel gets to the point where he’s comfortable at first, he could pinch hit for Mervis with a lefty reliever on the mound, for example. 

“The strength of Mo has always been his ability to move around,” manager David Ross said. “… There’s also a lot that goes into every position that has to be learned. And we’ve thrown a lot at that young man in a short amount of time in his big league career. And we’re just going to continue to try to see how many tools we can put in his toolbox.” 

Morel went on a tear when he was first recalled last month, recording nine home runs in 12 games, including a five-game homer streak. He’s understandably cooled down since and entered Monday on a 15-at-bat hitless streak.

“They’re going to throw something for chase,” Morel said of opposing pitchers’ approach against him. “... If I swing at that pitch, they’re going to [keep throwing] me that pitch.” 

Morel has be focussed on shrinking his zone. And in his first two games against the Padres, he drew three walks. 

Stroman player of the week

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman was named National League player of the week, MLB announced Monday. Stroman made two starts last week and didn’t allow an earned run in 15 innings. 

His first start was a complete game shutout against the Rays, leading the Cubs to a 1-0 victory. He held them to one hit.

Then on Sunday, Stroman limited the Padres to one unearned run in the Cubs’ 7-1 victory. 

Stroman secured player of the week honors for the first time in his career. No Cub had taken home player of the week in over a year (Seiya Suzuki in April 2022).

Probables

CUBS AT ANGELS 

Tuesday: Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.81 ERA) vs. Tyler Anderson (2-1, 5.47), 8:38 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Wednesday: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 7.05) vs. Jaime Barria (2-2, 1.59), 8:38 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Thursday: Drew Smyly (5-3, 3.56) vs. Reid Detmers (0-5, 5.15), 8:38 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

