Cubs’ Cody Bellinger headed to Arizona before minor-league rehab assignment

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger is heading to Arizona to get live batting practice at the team’s spring training complex starting Friday, manager David Ross announced.

“Then hopefully get off on a rehab assignment here really soon,” Ross said.

Bellinger (bruised left knee) worked out at Angel Stadium before the game Thursday and “felt really good” running the bases, according to Ross. Bellinger is scheduled to progress to sliding in Arizona. But consistent live at-bats are the main focus. Bellinger has been sidelined for over three weeks.

“If they weren’t in games right now, we’d put him in some [simulated] games where he’d just lead off every inning and get those [at-bats],” Ross said. “And that’s the same as a live BP. So that’s what we’re doing just so we can get him as many as possible and get him looks, get that timing down.”

The team is also able to ease him in with a controlled environment before sending him to an affiliate.

Reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) is also heading to Arizona. He’s scheduled for a bullpen session on Saturday before progressing to throwing live BP.

Steele on track

The Cubs moved lefty Justin Steele’s light “touch-and-feel” bullpen session from Wednesday, when it was originally scheduled, to Thursday. According to Ross, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy described it as “electric.”

“It felt more like an intense bullpen the a little bit that he did throw,” Ross said. “He felt phenomenal.”

Steele (strained left forearm) is on track to make his next start on June 17.

Ríos sheds light

Cubs first baseman Edwin Ríos said he hurt his groin while going through his regular lifting routine in the weight room on Tuesday in Anaheim, shedding light on the injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to the beginning of the week.

“Felt a little grab,” he said. “Stopped and let the trainers know. Rather be safe than sorry.”

He’d been getting treatment and said it’s felt better every day.

Mervis giving back

The Israel national baseball team launched a Mash Mervis collection of clothing in Hebrew on Thursday, and Cubs rookie Matt Mervis announced on Twitter that proceeds would go to building fields in Israel.

“It’s a great cause to help grow the game in Israel,” Mervis said.

Mervis, whose grandmother Tina grew up in Israel, played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Team Israel was a clear underdog in Pool D, which included Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. And Mervis went 1-for-13 in their four games.

What has he taken from that experience and applied to his introduction to the major leagues?

“Just learning how to bounce back and be resilient,” he said. “... Just understanding that no matter what the matchup is, or what the expectations are, internally, we can go out there and compete every day and learn from the guys we’re playing against and within our locker room.”

