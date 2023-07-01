Cubs-Guardians game delayed by rain

The Cubs’ nationally televised Saturday night tilt with the Cleveland Guardians will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

With the playing field already covered in a tarp, an initial scoreboard message warning fans of inclement weather in the area of Wrigley Field appeared roughly 90 minutes before the 6:15 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Less than 20 minutes later, it was followed by an advisory for fans to clear the seating bowl and seek shelter.

There is not yet an estimate for a new first pitch time.

An interleague matchup, this series represents the Guardians’ only series at Wrigley Field this season. The Guardians’ last scheduled trip to Chicago this season is a four-game set against the White Sox at the end of this month.

