The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Nick Madrigal activated, picks up where he left off before IL stint

In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Nick Madrigal activated, picks up where he left off before IL stint
The Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL on Saturday.

The Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL on Saturday.

AP Photos

ST. LOUIS – Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal hoped he could pick up where he left off at the plate before straining his hamstring.

“We’ll find out tonight,” he said before the Cubs’ rain-delayed game against the Cardinals Saturday.

Madrigal returns from the IL just before the trade deadline, with the Cubs on a hot streak. He said he’d been watching as much as he could from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. 

“It’s definitely a great time to be in a Cubs uniform, for the fanbase, for the players in this clubhouse,” he said. “And I don’t think many guys are surprised by the way we’re playing. We’ve always known we’ve had this in us. It’s just, things are starting to click right now on both sides of the ball. And I’m excited to be back in there with those guys.”

Madrigal was originally targeting the series earlier this week against his former team, the White Sox, to return. But he played his first two rehab games on consecutive days and was scratched from his third with what the Cubs called general lower body fatigue.

“It wasn’t anything too big, it was more just like being smart about it,” Madrigal said. “I played two games back-to- back, and it was really hot down there. And my body was just tired from a couple games of playing. I’ve been in those situations before and forced it a little bit. So, I was trying to be smart about it and take the day, and I was happy I did. The very next day, I felt way better, and just kept progressing.” 

His strained right hamstring was the same one he had surgically repaired in 2021. He pushed through discomfort last year and was limited by a series of injuries he suspected stemmed from his recovering hamstring. 

This time, he wasn’t going to push it. 

“I just wanted to make sure my body was ready,” he said. “I didn’t want to come [back] where I felt just OK. In my mind, I was preparing to be in there every single day.”

After his fifth rehab game with Triple-A Iowa, Madrigal met the Cubs in St. Louis. His evaluations went well, and the Cubs activated him Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni, who was hitting .324 this month, to Triple-A.

Madrigal, too, had left a strong impression before the injury. In his last major-league stint with the Cubs, he hit .328 over about a month. But it’s impossible to predict exactly how a hitter will respond to almost four weeks on the IL. 

Madrigal didn’t waste time answering that question. 

In his first at-bat, he grounded out to third base. But in his second, he hit a ground ball down the line for a double. As he rounded first at full speed, it was clear that he was confident in his hamstring. Madrigal then singled in the seventh and scored on Mike Tauchman’s double, giving the Cubs a 5-1 lead. 

“Just looks healthier all the way around,” manager David Ross said before the game of this season compared to last. “ I think he’s able to play a little more freely, he’s not guarded, running the basses, getting the barrel of the bat out in front, more power has showed up this year than last year, just getting his rhythm back as a whole. Just looks much more like the version I think we thought we were getting when we got him from Chicago White Sox.” 

His most impressive contribution, however, came on defense. In the fourth inning, Madrigal ranged to his left and made a diving stop across the third base line. He popped up and launched an on-target throw clear across the diamond to throw out Willson Contreras running to first.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs vs. Cardinals delayed Saturday by storms, estimated start time 8 p.m.
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Cubs’ David Ross on 3-2 win vs. Cardinals: ‘We don’t win that game early in the season’
How Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay’s infamous celebrations are tied to a grounded approach
Mike Tauchman robs home run to save Cubs’ win vs. Cardinals, extend streak
The Latest
Tim Anderson
White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hits his first home run of season
First-inning shot sparks a dugout celebration.
By James Fegan
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of South Peoria Street.
By Allison Novelo
 
Dhe Di Beats performs Saturday during the last Silver Room Sound System Block Party at Oakwood Beach.
Entertainment and Culture
Fans flock to final weekend for Silver Room Block Party: ‘This is what makes Chicago as dope as it is.’
Festivalgoers showed up to bid farewell to the beloved street fest that has celebrated its love for house music from Wicker Park to Hyde Park.
By Violet Miller
 
Garrett Crochet
White Sox
For starters, Garrett Crochet would like to be in White Sox’ rotation in 2024
Beyond Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech, projecting the 2024 rotation is difficult.
By James Fegan
 
merlin_114929864.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
As trade deadline approaches, Sky don’t appear to be active despite clear need for changes
Former coach/GM James Wade’s hurried attempt to stop the bleeding in the wake of the departures of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley not only failed to prevent a rebuild, but it also poses a realistic hindrance to the Sky’s future success.
By Annie Costabile
 