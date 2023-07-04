Cubs call up hard-throwing Daniel Palencia, option Hayden Wesneski

MILWAUKEE – Leaving Double-A to work out at the Cubs’ Arizona spring training complex isn’t always an easy leap to take. But right-hander Daniel Palencia trusted the plan laid out before him.

“I was thinking, this a big chance for me,” Palencia said. “I think in that moment, the bullpen needs help. I think I can be that guy to make the team better.”

His commitment to the transition from starter to reliever paid off. On Tuesday, about two months after Palencia’ last Double-A start, the Cubs selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old is in line to make his major-league debut this series.

The Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A to stretch him out as a starting option, clearing a spot on the active roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day.

“[Wesneski] has thrown well down there,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Wesneski in the bullpen. “But he’s not pitching enough. And he’s a major-league starter.”

The Cubs also put third baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring and activated Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist).

The Cubs originally acquired Palencia, along with outfielder Greg Deichmann, for lefty Andrew Chafin in a 2021 trade deadline deal.

The Cubs had been contemplating moving Palencia, and his 100 mph fastball, to the bullpen. They committed to the change in May. After he spent a few weeks in Arizona, the Cubs promoted him to Triple-A.

Palencia posted a 7.90 ERA with Iowa, but almost all of those runs came in three high-scoring appearances out of 13 outings.

“We’ve been talking about it for a bit,” Hoyer said of calling up Palencia. “Do I think his transition is absolutely complete? No. I think it’s going to take time. He’s still learning how to do the bullpen role and things like that. But we felt like he’s a guy that it was the right time to see what he can do up here.”

Madrigal

Madrigal woke up sore Tuesday morning, after pulling himself out of the game the day before because of tightness in his right hamstring, manager David Ross said. Madrigal will undergo testing Tuesday and imaging likely Wednesday to determine the severity of his injury.

“Six more games to go [until the All-Star break],’ didn’t feel like he was gonna be back for that,” Ross said, “and hard to play a man short here towards the end.”

The Cubs also have to keep in mind Madrigal’s injury history. Two years ago, he underwent surgery to repair tendon tears in his right hamstring.

