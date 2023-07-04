The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs call up hard-throwing Daniel Palencia, option Hayden Wesneski

The club also put Nick madrigal on the 10-day IL and activated Patrick Wisdom.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs call up hard-throwing Daniel Palencia, option Hayden Wesneski
The Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A on Tuesday to get stretched out as a starter. File photo.

The Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A on Tuesday to get stretched out as a starter. File photo.

AP Photos

MILWAUKEE – Leaving Double-A to work out at the Cubs’ Arizona spring training complex isn’t always an easy leap to take. But right-hander Daniel Palencia trusted the plan laid out before him. 

“I was thinking, this a big chance for me,” Palencia said. “I think in that moment, the bullpen needs help. I think I can be that guy to make the team better.”

His commitment to the transition from starter to reliever paid off. On Tuesday, about two months after Palencia’ last Double-A start, the Cubs selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old is in line to make his major-league debut this series. 

The Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A to stretch him out as a starting option, clearing a spot on the active roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day. 

“[Wesneski] has thrown well down there,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Wesneski in the bullpen. “But he’s not pitching enough. And he’s a major-league starter.” 

The Cubs also put third baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring and activated Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist). 

The Cubs originally acquired Palencia, along with outfielder Greg Deichmann, for lefty Andrew Chafin in a 2021 trade deadline deal. 

The Cubs had been contemplating moving Palencia, and his 100 mph fastball, to the bullpen. They committed to the change in May. After he spent a few weeks in Arizona, the Cubs promoted him to Triple-A. 

Palencia posted a 7.90 ERA with Iowa, but almost all of those runs came in three high-scoring appearances out of 13 outings.

“We’ve been talking about it for a bit,” Hoyer said of calling up Palencia. “Do I think his transition is absolutely complete? No. I think it’s going to take time. He’s still learning how to do the bullpen role and things like that. But we felt like he’s a guy that it was the right time to see what he can do up here.” 

Madrigal 

Madrigal woke up sore Tuesday morning, after pulling himself out of the game the day before because of tightness in his right hamstring, manager David Ross said. Madrigal will undergo testing Tuesday and imaging likely Wednesday to determine the severity of his injury. 

“Six more games to go [until the All-Star break],’ didn’t feel like he was gonna be back for that,” Ross said, “and hard to play a man short here towards the end.” 

The Cubs also have to keep in mind Madrigal’s injury history. Two years ago, he underwent surgery to repair tendon tears in his right hamstring.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs playing ‘must-win’ games as All-Star break approaches
Baseball by the Numbers: A tip of the cap to Chicago’s four All-Stars
Cubs weighing options as Nick Madrigal leaves game vs. Brewers with hamstring tightness
Cubs’ four-run ninth goes for naught; Christopher Morel gets start at third
Cubs pitchers Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele, SS Dansby Swanson named All-Stars
Cubs update: Sunday game vs. Guardians now scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Latest
Family members of Nicolas Toledo join thousands to participate in a community walk through downtown Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting. Toledo, 78, was one of seven people killed in a mass shooting that left more than three dozen others injured during Highland Park’s 2022 Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park comes together one year after parade tragedy
Memorial ceremony and community walk show suburb is “Highland Park Strong” following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Connor Bedard apparel on display at the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is a ‘pretty normal guy,’ but not to Blackhawks fans rushing to buy his jersey
Bedard jerseys are quickly replacing Kane and Toews jerseys as the standard uniform of any Hawks fan — in Chicago and around the world. But behind that jersey is a down-to-earth 17-year-old kid who just happens to excel at hockey.
By Ben Pope
 
1472861750.jpg
White Sox
White Sox recall Oscar Colás from Charlotte
Colas batted .293/.358/.508 with nine homers, 14 doubles and 29 RBI for Knights; Clint Frazier optioned to Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Violet Jurich and her aunt Kelsey Heilman caught largemouth bass from a golf course pond in Dyer, Indiana. Provided by Tom Jurich
Sports
Chicago fishing: After the flood and into the Fourth of July
Some cleaning up after the flash flood on Sunday and others settling into traditional Fourth of July fishing lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_60617433.jpg
News
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in New City shooting
One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 