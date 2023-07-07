Cubs’ Dansby Swanson withdraws from the MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK – Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has decided not to play in the All-Star Game as he deals with a bruised left heel. Major League Baseball will announce a player to replace him in the showcase.

“That’s obviously a tough question,” Swanson said Thursday evening, before making his decision official Friday. “It’s something you want to be a part of.”

Three Cubs were named All-Stars this year, but only lefty Justin Steele is lined up to play in the game. Right-hander Marcus Stroman has also decided to use the break as such.

Swanson’s availability for the Cubs’ series against the Yankees, their last three games of the unofficial first half, remains uncertain.

He was not in the lineup Friday, but manager David Ross said Swanson’s availability off the bench would be a “game time decision.” If Swanson felt well enough after pregame treatment, he’d test his injury in the batting cage.

Ross also didn’t rule out putting Swanson on the injured list. Because of the All-Star break, if the Cubs put Swanson on the 10-day IL, he could miss as few as six games. He sustained the injury trying to beat out a double play in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

