Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

NEW YORK – The Cubs put shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, ending questions about his availability in the Cubs’ final series before the All-Star break.

Swanson bruised his left heel trying to beat out a double play Wednesday in Milwaukee and hasn’t played since exiting a couple innings later. So, the team was able to backdate the move to Thursday. He’ll be eligible to return as early as July 16, the series finale against the Red Sox, and miss just two games coming out of the break.

“Let’s err on the side of giving him the extra two days coming off the break,” Ross said, “and hopefully he’s ready to go by then. That’s the hope.”

Swanson is also hopeful, but not making promises.

“Obviously unfortunate we’re in this position,” he said. “The biggest thing was just from a timing standpoint, and getting the four days of the break. I feel like it was, in a way, a good insurance policy to not lose some of the retroactive days and things like that. So, it stinks. But we had to make the best decision possible for the group, and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.”

In Swanson’s absence, Nico Hoerner has been filling in at shortstop and Christopher Morel has been playing second base. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A.

