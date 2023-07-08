The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

The team backdated the IL move, so Swanson could return as soon as the Sunday after the All-Star break.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson landed on the 10-day IL with a bruised left heel. File photo.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson landed on the 10-day IL with a bruised left heel. File photo.

AP Photos

NEW YORK – The Cubs put shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, ending questions about his availability in the Cubs’ final series before the All-Star break.

Swanson bruised his left heel trying to beat out a double play Wednesday in Milwaukee and hasn’t played since exiting a couple innings later. So, the team was able to backdate the move to Thursday. He’ll be eligible to return as early as July 16, the series finale against the Red Sox, and miss just two games coming out of the break. 

“Let’s err on the side of giving him the extra two days coming off the break,” Ross said, “and hopefully he’s ready to go by then. That’s the hope.”

Swanson is also hopeful, but not making promises.

“Obviously unfortunate we’re in this position,” he said. “The biggest thing was just from a timing standpoint, and getting the four days of the break. I feel like it was, in a way, a good insurance policy to not lose some of the retroactive days and things like that. So, it stinks. But we had to make the best decision possible for the group, and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.” 

In Swanson’s absence, Nico Hoerner has been filling in at shortstop and Christopher Morel has been playing second base. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
Cubs make franchise history against the Yankees: ‘Thank Jameson Taillon’
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson withdraws from the All-Star Game
Cubs might soon be sellers, but is anyone buying that they shouldn’t have been better?
Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion
Cubs split ‘wacky’ series vs. Brewers, head to New York with plenty at stake
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting
Two people inside two separate cars fired shots in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Picture1.jpg
Crime
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
The case has raised questions about why Jose Alvarez still had his gun when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez just after midnight on July 3.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Dillon Head started receiving national attention when he was in junior high.&nbsp;
Sports Saturday
Homewood-Flossmoor phenom Dillon Head expected to be picked in first two rounds of MLB Draft
Dillon Head, an 18-year-old center fielder, said he plans to report early to Clemson no matter where he ends up being drafted.
By James Fegan
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
White Sox
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
Last, we asked if the Sky should separate their coach and general manager roles.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the center of attention as he signs autographs for fans during the workout for the 58th All-Star Game on July 14, 1987, in in Oakland, Calif.
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break
The Midsummer Classic is almost upon us, but it’s missing that classic feel, with players leaving the game early and wearing uniforms that aren’t their own.
By Bill Chuck
 