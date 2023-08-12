Cubs targeting Wednesday for Marcus Stroman’s return from the IL

TORONTO — Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is expected to return from the 15-day injured list next Wednesday against the White Sox, the first day he’s eligible to be activated. Before he takes that step, he has another bullpen scheduled for Sunday.

“My hips feel way better,” said Stroman, who received a cortisone injection to treat the inflammation in his right hip after he went on the IL. “I feel like I can activate my glutes and [hamstrings]. And I’m excited to get back out there.”

The time on the IL has given him an opportunity to address some of the mechanical issues that arose as he compensated for the hip injury.

“It just feels good to be in a place where I can work on what I need to work on, and do what I need to do on the mound, and feel what I need to feel,” Stroman said.

On Friday, Stroman threw about 50 pitches and simulated rest in between innings. He has a few finishing touches to put on his mechanics to feel as in sync as he was in the first half of the season.

“I’m best when I’m not thinking at all, not having to worry about this, this, this, this and this,” he said. “So, it’s getting to that point, honestly, which has a physical component, and then the physical kind of leads to the mental component.”

He expects he’ll be there by the time he returns.

Bautista honored

A handful of Cubs players and coaches watched from the Rogers Centre visitors dugout as the Blue Jays honored José Bautista and unveiled his name on their “Level of Excellence.” Stroman, a former Blue Jay, sat on the railing for the ceremony.

He congratulated Bautista, his former teammate, in a video compilation Toronto played on the video board. And Stroman made a cameo in a photo montage that accompanied Bautista’s speech.

“That’s my buddy, man,” Stroman said before the game. “So, thankful to be here for that.”

Cubs manager David Ross also played with Bautista during Ross’ partial season with the Pirates in 2005. The pair went on to become American League East rivals when Ross was with the Red Sox and Bautista with the Blue Jays.

“I remember in Boston, we used to throw front-door breaking balls to try to get him out,” Ross said. “And that was the scouting report on him: throw the breaking ball at him to try to freeze him. I don’t think it always worked out. But I don’t remember that being the case for too many guys.”

Can’t rule out a comeback

Cody Bellinger was familiar with former Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks when the right-hander took the mound for the Blue Jays in the ninth inning of a tie game Saturday.

“Throws really hard,” Bellinger said. “I was just looking for my pitch and saw it, and reacted and put a good swing on it.”

That pitch was a fastball at the top of the zone. Bellinger hit an automatic double that bounced into the stands down the right field line. Christopher Morel later drove him in with a line drive to left field for the winning run in the Cubs’ 5-4 victory. With their second straight win, the Cubs claimed at least a series victory.

