The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs switch things up in win over the Diamondbacks

Manager David Ross changed his lineup and the team avoided a sweep.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Cubs switch things up in win over the Diamondbacks
The Cubs’ Christopher Morel rounds the bases after homering against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Cubs’ Christopher Morel rounds the bases after homering against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, the videoboard in the Cubs (77-67) clubhouse displayed a wild rethinking of the Cubs lineup. Both Cody Bellinger and Jeimer Candelario were listed as playing first base.

This was revealed to be a typo. 

Before Sunday’s 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks to avoid a four-game sweep, the Cubs made a slightly more substantive change to warm up an ice cold offense. A slumping Christopher Morel hit leadoff for his first start in three days, a red-hot Seiya Suzuki batted third while Ian Happ slid down to the No. 6 slot.

Manager David Ross professed his preference for lineup consistency before the game, but hardly needed to. Happ had not batted anywhere other than third in over a month, and not batted lower than fifth in the order since mid-June.

Related

“Most of the lineups revolve around the starting pitcher that day,” Ross said. “They’re starting an opener. Just making sure they face our three best to start.”

In a switch away from their initially listed probable starter, the Diamondbacks deployed lefty Joe Mantiply as an opener to shield scuffling rookie Brandon Pfaadt from a gantlet of left-handed Cubs hitters in his eventual first inning of work.

“You just have the same at-bat,” Happ said. “With the lefty opening it up, you get Morel a chance to swing it early and Seiya has crushed lefties all year, so it made a ton of sense.”

Morel quickly deflected any skepticism that he still is one of the Cubs best options by slicing a triple off Mantiply in the first — though he was caught in a rundown a batter later — and launching the first of three Cubs solo homers that greeted Pfaadt in the third. Suzuki’s first inning RBI double off Mantiply redeemed Morel’s blunder. And with Bellinger and Dansby Swanson going back-to-back behind Morel, the Cubs third inning exceeded their scoring output of their past two days in around 10 minutes time.

The order change might be a one-off. Ideally for the Cubs, the breakout is more long-lasting.

“We’ve been honestly grinding away at it the last couple days and nothing really to show for it,” Swanson said. “So many times you can overthink it and get robotic, so I just trust the ability God gave me and just go play.”

Pfaadt is now up to 20 home runs allowed in 8023 career innings, whether the Cubs offense is recharged or they ran into a homer-prone rookie is a ‘chicken or the egg’ debate irrelevant to a team scratching for their playoff lives. Or in this case, it’s an offense that felt their team approach was fine even as they were being shut down by Diamondbacks pitching the last few days, and just wanted to see some results amid a weekend of the Wrigley Field winds blowing in.

“I saw [Corbin] Carroll and thought ‘Maybe not today,” Bellinger said of what seemed like a no-doubter off his bat barely clip the right field seats after fighting the wind. “Our pitching staff did an unbelievable job this whole series keeping us in games. We tried to pick it up a little bit and do our part.”

Whether it was a blip or a return to the top-3 offense the Cubs have been since the All-Star break, it only took a little to shift toward the type of game this team is built to win, because their defense is too sharp for 4-0 deficits to be easily scratched away.

Mike Tauchman’s running catch on a liner to the left-center gap eased the burden on Julian Merryweather, who spelled Adbert Alzolay for the save while working for a third-straight day himself. Nick Madrigal had a banner day at third base, and Ian Happ’s sliding catch in left before popping up to double off Emmanuel Rivera in the fifth deflated Arizona’s best rally against starter Kyle Hendricks.

“I’ve gotta remind some of these guys that haven’t seen me play infield,” Happ said with a wry grin. “You don’t lose that.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston reunite as Cubs Hall of Famers
Illinois’ Bret Bielema talked big coming into the season. Now he’s got big work to do.
Luke Little impressing with sweeping slider, but overall command needs work
Cubs’ offense stays cold as hot Diamondbacks close to game back in wild-card race
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to make some adjustments at plate
Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
The Latest
Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace were presented as the newest members of the Cubs Hall of Fame.
Cubs
Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston reunite as Cubs Hall of Famers
“It means everything to me, because this is my buddy,” Dunston said.
By James Fegan
 
Luis Rubiales said he will resign as the Spanish soccer federation chief.
Soccer
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns
“After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said in his statement.
By Associated Press
 
The Bears had a video tribute to Steve McMichael at halftime on Sunday.
Bears
Bears honor Steve McMichael, other alumni at halftime of Packers game
Mongo’s wife Misty wore a navy No. 76 jersey on the field. When they read his name on the Bears’ list of alumni, she threw both hands in the air.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends football coach Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws during the first half of Sunday’s season opener vs. the Packers at Soldier Field.
Bears
Halftime: Bears quiet offensively, trail Packers 10-6
The offense has gotten movement at times, but overall the Bears aren’t sustaining drives or getting in the end zone.
By Jason Lieser
 