Cubs manager David Ross says Marcus Stroman will start Saturday vs. Rockies

As Cubs manager David Ross stepped away from the Wrigley Field home clubhouse podium, having completed his post-game media session for a 6-0 win over the Rockies, he dropped an informative nugget that seems relevant for the final eight games of the season.

“Marcus Stroman will start tomorrow,” Ross said.

Rookie Jordan Wicks was originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game, with Javier Assad slated for Sunday. In the wake of the surprise news of Stroman’s return to the rotation, there was no word on how the Cubs will reorder their starters. But word had gotten around to at least some players already.

“I thought he looked sharp coming out of the pen,” Jameson Taillon said. “His delivery looks good. His stuff looks good. We can’t forget he was one of the best starters in baseball the first three months. Any version we get back of him is going to be great.”

Since right hip inflammation and a rib cartilage fracture ate a month and a half of Stroman’s All-Star season, the 32-year-old right-hander has made two appearances out of the bullpen. The first was a 31-pitch effort across two innings on Sept. 15, and Stroman completed a single inning on 13 pitches the following day.

Saturday will mark a week since Stroman last pitched in a game, but it would stand to reason that he’s not as stretched out as he was in the first half, when he reached the All-Star break with the seventh-most innings pitched in the National League.

The Rockies have performed significantly worse against left-handed pitching this season, presenting a favorable matchup for the left-handed Wicks when and if he still throws in this series.

It won’t look pretty on paper, but. . .

Taillon’s ERA for the first season of a $68 million contract remains over 5.00 and might stay there all season. But with six scoreless innings Friday, Taillon has a 3.57 ERA in his last 14 starts.

“This has probably been the toughest [stretch of my career],” Taillon said. “Being in a new place with a new contract and new teammates and a new city, you want to make everyone happy. You want to live up to your side of the deal.”

Contributing crucial starts in a playoff chase has been a way for Taillon to find solace.

Candy corner

Infielder Jeimer Candelario took part in “full baseball activities” pregame as he works to return from a lower back strain. Ross said Candelario has been hitting regularly, but fielding and running are where he’s still ramping up. Friday was the first day he was eligible to be activated.

Sunday represents the best-case scenario for Candelario’s return, with Tuesday’s series opener in Atlanta a safer bet. Until then, Ross said Miles Mastrobuoni will get starts at third base against right-handed starting pitching.

Despite poor overall numbers in very limited playing time, Mastrobuoni has hit .327/.365/.429 since the All-Star break.

“I just see a guy who is synced up, timed up,” Ross said of Mastrobuoni.

Touching on a return for Alzolay

Closer Adbert Alzolay had what the team termed as a “touch and feel” bullpen session pregame. Ross is hopeful to have Alzolay back for the final series of the year in Milwaukee. Alzolay has been on the IL with a right forearm strain since Sept. 10.