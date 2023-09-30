The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Wrap up the baseball season with a year-end trivia challenge

It’s time to take stock of how much you learned from — and enjoyed — our weekly quizzes

By  Bill Chuck
   
Wrap up the baseball season with a year-end trivia challenge
Nico Hoerner

Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

We have reached the end of another regular season of baseball, and it flew by (for me, anyway). I always find a game to listen to or to watch, a great story to read about and a question to ask. I do my research and learn about the game all year long. I hope you had fun, too. I hope you can enjoy the wins and forget the losses. I’m obviously not talking about the Cubs and Sox; I’m talking about your successes and failures on our weekly quizzes. Today, we start our frequent look-backs at the season that soon will end. So have fun and learn a lot, and remember the words that sent Mary Richards into tears at the funeral of Chuckles the Clown: ‘‘A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants.’’

