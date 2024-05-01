Cubs injury updates: Seiya Suzuki '80% ready to get back on the field'

NEW YORK – Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki took batting practice on the field Wednesday for the first time in his rehab progression.

“I feel like I’m like 80% ready to get back on the field,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita.

He’s been on the injured list with a strained left oblique for a little over two weeks. The next step will be for him to get minor-league at-bats on a rehab assignment.

“Hopefully that’s in the fairly near future,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said, “but just not imminent.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if Suzuki began a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

“There is a tentative schedule that was given to us prior,” Suzuki said, “but you’ve got to look at reality and see how your situation is, exactly, every day. … I’m going to do whatever I can to take the right steps to be back out there as soon as possible.”

Suzuki was batting .305 with three home runs in 15 games before he landed on the IL. It was a continuation of his hot stretch in the final two months of last season, which can be traced back to Citi Field.

Suzuki returned to the lineup on Aug 9, the last game of the series, after getting a four-day break from starting. He went 3-for-4 that game.

“I have a small brain, so everything that has a negative influence is completely out of my head,” he joked. “So I don’t remember at all.”

Hendricks to Tennessee

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (strained low back) headed out on a rehab assignment, scheduled to pitch for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday. He’s targeting 75 to 80 pitches in that first start.

“No issues with the back, that’s number one,” manager Craig Counsell said of what the team is looking for. “Then we’ve got to go from there.”

Hendricks will also use his time on rehab assignment to address some of the issues that plagued his first five starts. The Cubs can monitor his execution and stuff grades and the quality of contact against him.

Steele nearing return

Lefty Justin Steele (strained left hamstring) threw 63 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, allowing three runs in 3 ⅓ innings.

“Everything went well,” Counsell said. “Came out of it healthy. So all good news.”

Steele is scheduled to work out in Iowa on Thursday and then meet the big-league team in Chicago on Friday. Counsell had previously said it was “possible” that Steele would make his next start in the majors. But Counsell was coy on Wednesday, saying the team would decide next steps “when it’s necessary to decide.”

Said Hoyer: “Just excited he’s now thrown twice and has felt good, and obviously, I think all of us want him back and pitching up here.”

Wicks playing catch

Lefty Jordan Wicks (strained left forearm) has been playing catch, beginning a throwing program on Tuesday. The progress, days after the Cubs put him on the IL, bodes well for his recovery timeline. There’s continued optimism in the organization that it could be close to a minimum stint.