Adbert Alzolay blows major-league leading fifth save as Cubs lose 3-1

After another subpar outing, Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay was met with a chorus of boos by the fans in attendance at Wrigley Field as the third Brewers run crossed home plate. But this wasn’t a regular boo for a bad outing. The fan’s jeering came almost out of frustration with the former closer.

Alzolay’s three-runs allowed in the eighth inning was the difference in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Brewers. This week hasn’t been encouraging for Alzolay after he allowed a three-run home run on April 30 vs. the Mets, though the runs were unearned. The Cubs (19-14) and Alzolay need to find answers to his struggles after his major-league leading fifth blown save.

The Brewers created advantages for themselves in the eighth inning with their speed; they’re third in the majors in stolen bases (44). Four stolen bases put runners in scoring position, and the Brewers capitalized. Each of the four hits Alzolay allowed in the eighth inning came on 2-2 counts.

“It feels awful,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s struggling right now for sure, but we need Adbert to be an effective member of the bullpen. We need to keep giving them opportunities to do that.”

Right now, it’s clear that Alzolay can’t pitch in high-leverage situations. Entering Friday’s game, opponents were slashing .292/.370/.792 against Alzolay in high-leverage situations.

This has been a trying season for Alzolay, who has a 5.54 ERA. Alzolay succeeded in 2023 by adding a slider and becoming a weapon from the bullpen during close games. That version of Alzolay seems far away from the pitcher who takes the mound nowadays.

Counsell used five relievers in Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Mets, so the manager had few options on Friday aside from Alzolay.

“You can’t just stay away from people,” Counsell said. “We just can’t with a stretch like this. We went with a guy that was best suited for that spot in the lineup; that part of the game just didn’t work.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a 16-game stretch in as many days and are already short-handed. An already depleted bullpen needs to be able to depend on the few arms they do have.

Outside of Mark Leiter Jr., the Cubs’ bullpen has been uneven at times. Cubs relievers have allowed the seventh-most earned runs (62) in the majors, one fewer run than the White Sox, and logged the third-most innings (127 1/3).

The loss overshadowed a strong outing for right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing zero runs, three hits and striking out eight.

Last season, Wesneski experienced the lows that Alzolay is going through. Wesneski had a 4.63 ERA and admitted he needed to start this season at Triple-A Iowa because he wasn’t in the right headspace and needed a restart.

“You just feel for the guy and you want nothing but the best because he is part of this 26-man team and we need him,” Wesneski said.

Alzolay has the support of his coaches and teammates, but he knows something has to change.

“At this point, I’m not getting the results, so that’s what I got,” Alzolay said.

Counsell said the staff is trying to figure out how Alzolay can consistently get outs. After another blown opportunity for a win, time is ticking on how much longer the Cubs can let Alzolay work through high-leverage spots and recapture his form.

“Last year was last year, so we’re in a new year,” Alzolay said of getting outs. “I’m still trying to figure out that part.”

