The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Adbert Alzolay blows major-league leading fifth save as Cubs lose 3-1

The Cubs (19-14) and Adbert Alzolay need to find answers to his struggles after his major-league leading fifth blown save.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Adbert Alzolay blows major-league leading fifth save as Cubs lose 3-1
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay falters late as the Cubs lose 3-1 vs. the Brewers. |Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

After another subpar outing, Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay was met with a chorus of boos by the fans in attendance at Wrigley Field as the third Brewers run crossed home plate. But this wasn’t a regular boo for a bad outing. The fan’s jeering came almost out of frustration with the former closer.

Alzolay’s three-runs allowed in the eighth inning was the difference in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Brewers. This week hasn’t been encouraging for Alzolay after he allowed a three-run home run on April 30 vs. the Mets, though the runs were unearned. The Cubs (19-14) and Alzolay need to find answers to his struggles after his major-league leading fifth blown save.

The Brewers created advantages for themselves in the eighth inning with their speed; they’re third in the majors in stolen bases (44). Four stolen bases put runners in scoring position, and the Brewers capitalized. Each of the four hits Alzolay allowed in the eighth inning came on 2-2 counts.

“It feels awful,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s struggling right now for sure, but we need Adbert to be an effective member of the bullpen. We need to keep giving them opportunities to do that.”

Right now, it’s clear that Alzolay can’t pitch in high-leverage situations. Entering Friday’s game, opponents were slashing .292/.370/.792 against Alzolay in high-leverage situations.

This has been a trying season for Alzolay, who has a 5.54 ERA. Alzolay succeeded in 2023 by adding a slider and becoming a weapon from the bullpen during close games. That version of Alzolay seems far away from the pitcher who takes the mound nowadays.

Counsell used five relievers in Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Mets, so the manager had few options on Friday aside from Alzolay.

“You can’t just stay away from people,” Counsell said. “We just can’t with a stretch like this. We went with a guy that was best suited for that spot in the lineup; that part of the game just didn’t work.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a 16-game stretch in as many days and are already short-handed. An already depleted bullpen needs to be able to depend on the few arms they do have.

Outside of Mark Leiter Jr., the Cubs’ bullpen has been uneven at times. Cubs relievers have allowed the seventh-most earned runs (62) in the majors, one fewer run than the White Sox, and logged the third-most innings (127 1/3).

The loss overshadowed a strong outing for right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing zero runs, three hits and striking out eight.

Last season, Wesneski experienced the lows that Alzolay is going through. Wesneski had a 4.63 ERA and admitted he needed to start this season at Triple-A Iowa because he wasn’t in the right headspace and needed a restart.

“You just feel for the guy and you want nothing but the best because he is part of this 26-man team and we need him,” Wesneski said.

Alzolay has the support of his coaches and teammates, but he knows something has to change.

“At this point, I’m not getting the results, so that’s what I got,” Alzolay said.

Counsell said the staff is trying to figure out how Alzolay can consistently get outs. After another blown opportunity for a win, time is ticking on how much longer the Cubs can let Alzolay work through high-leverage spots and recapture his form.

“Last year was last year, so we’re in a new year,” Alzolay said of getting outs. “I’m still trying to figure out that part.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Craig Counsell's Cubs debut against the Brewers went … not so well
Cubs starter Justin Steele to throw bullpen session Saturday, on track to return Monday
MLB, Nike say updated uniforms will arrive by 2025
Polling Place: Your takes on Shota Imanaga's start, John Schriffen's calls and the best sports on TV in May
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong 'big part of the offense' against Mets, who drafted him
Cubs close series with walk-off loss to Mets in 11 innings
The Latest
FUNERAL-043024-18.JPG
Photography
Picture Chicago: 13 photos from this week in news
Slain Officer Luis Huesca is laid to rest, construction begins on the now Google-owned Thompson Center, and pro-Palestinian encampments appear on college campuses.
By Sun-Times staff
 
SPECIALOLYMPICS-0050424-02.jpg
Chicago
Special Olympics Spring Games opening ceremonies held at Soldier Field: 'All you see are smiles'
The 56th annual Special Olympics Spring Games start Monday at Dunbar Park and run through Friday.
By Mohammad Samra
 
uniforms.jpeg
MLB
MLB, Nike say updated uniforms will arrive by 2025
Some players in spring training complained about the fit and look. The white pants worn by some teams are see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.
By Associated Press
 
Members of Toui Ballet Folklorico from the Richard Edwards Elementary School pose with La Muñeca Lele during a celebration of Mexico Week at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
El consulado mexicano de Chicago regresa con una semana de celebraciones del Cinco de Mayo
La celebración de 10 días desafía la comercialización del Cinco de Mayo, con la esperanza de educar y enriquecer a los habitantes de Chicago sobre la cultura mexicana.
By Andrea Flores
 
O'Hare Overhaul Delays
City Hall
O'Hare expansion appears cleared for takeoff; United, American agree to Mayor Johnson's new timetable
To cut costs and appease the two airlines footing much of the bill, Johnson proposed changing the order of construction. Work on the global terminal replacing Terminal 2 would be moved up, but the building of satellite concourses that would add passenger gates — but increase competition for United and American — would be delayed.
By Fran Spielman
 