Justin Steele to throw bullpen session Saturday, nearing return to rotation

Cubs ace Justin Steele is anxious to get back on the mound for his second start of the season.

He compared the positive nerves from Opening Day to what he will face on Monday when manager Craig Counsell said he’ll likely start, assuming Saturday’s bullpen goes as planned.

Steele wants to help contribute as the Cubs (19-14) have navigated a tough stretch with injuries to key starters.

“It’s also a testament to the kind of depth we have here,” Steele said of the rotation. “A lot of people around the league weren’t aware of the depth we have with guys, like [Javier] Assad, Wes [Hayden Wesneski] starting today. People like Ben Brown are stepping up.”

Cubs starters have a 3.49 ERA, eighth-best in the majors, despite starters Jameson Taillon and Steele combining for four starts. Nine different pitchers have started a game for the Cubs. The starting rotation has been a stabilizing force amid the rash of injuries to the lineup.

But getting Steele back is a boost for the rotation and bullpen because of Steele’s ability to go deep into starts. He finished 33rd (173 ⅓) in innings pitched among starters. For the Cubs to stay in the playoff race, they’ll need Steele on the mound.

Hendrick’s recovery

Cubs veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks continues his recovery from a lower-back strain that required a trip to the IL on Apr. 23.

Hendricks pitched on Thursday with Double-A Tennessee, going five innings, allowing six hits and two runs. It was an encouraging first step for Hendricks as he attempts to recapture his form and sharpen his command.

2024 has been rough for Hendricks. He has a 12.00 ERA in five starts and has only gone five innings once. It’s untenable for the bullpen for him to have so many short starts. Counsell said Hendricks will pitch at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and the team will go from there.

Imanaga’s start

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga hasn’t just had a good start for a player entering his first season in the majors; he’s having a start that would rival the elite class of pitchers.

Imanaga is 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA, 35 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP. The left-hander won the National League Rookie of the Month award for March/April. Whatever high expectations the Cubs had for Imanaga, he has surely surpassed them.

“He’s pitched incredibly well,” Counsell said of Imanaga. “He’s got his career off to a great start. It’s been fun to watch him just take the next challenge and pass it with flying colors. And to just watch the little things you start to appreciate, like his defensive ability has kind of shown up, and he’s just kind of savvy about handling.”

The Cubs have needed every bit of Imanaga’s strong start: Imanaga has one start in which he didn’t go at least five innings.

He became the first Cubs pitcher since 1901 to go 4-0 with a sub-1.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts over his first five starts in the majors. So far, he’s lived up to his “The Throwing Philosopher” moniker.

“He’s almost preparing for what’s coming at him and that makes the adjustments a little bit faster,” Counsell said.

