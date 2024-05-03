The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Justin Steele to throw bullpen session Saturday, nearing return to rotation

Manager Craig Counsell said Justin Steele will likely start on Monday vs. the San Diego Padres

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Justin Steele to throw bullpen session Saturday, nearing return to rotation
Cubs Steele Baseball

Cubs starter Justin Steele’s return will boost the rotation. | AP Photo/Matt York

Matt York/AP Photos

Cubs ace Justin Steele is anxious to get back on the mound for his second start of the season.

He compared the positive nerves from Opening Day to what he will face on Monday when manager Craig Counsell said he’ll likely start, assuming Saturday’s bullpen goes as planned.

Steele wants to help contribute as the Cubs (19-14) have navigated a tough stretch with injuries to key starters.

“It’s also a testament to the kind of depth we have here,” Steele said of the rotation. “A lot of people around the league weren’t aware of the depth we have with guys, like [Javier] Assad, Wes [Hayden Wesneski] starting today. People like Ben Brown are stepping up.”

Cubs starters have a 3.49 ERA, eighth-best in the majors, despite starters Jameson Taillon and Steele combining for four starts. Nine different pitchers have started a game for the Cubs. The starting rotation has been a stabilizing force amid the rash of injuries to the lineup.

But getting Steele back is a boost for the rotation and bullpen because of Steele’s ability to go deep into starts. He finished 33rd (173 ⅓) in innings pitched among starters. For the Cubs to stay in the playoff race, they’ll need Steele on the mound.

Hendrick’s recovery

Cubs veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks continues his recovery from a lower-back strain that required a trip to the IL on Apr. 23.

Hendricks pitched on Thursday with Double-A Tennessee, going five innings, allowing six hits and two runs. It was an encouraging first step for Hendricks as he attempts to recapture his form and sharpen his command.

2024 has been rough for Hendricks. He has a 12.00 ERA in five starts and has only gone five innings once. It’s untenable for the bullpen for him to have so many short starts. Counsell said Hendricks will pitch at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and the team will go from there.

Imanaga’s start

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga hasn’t just had a good start for a player entering his first season in the majors; he’s having a start that would rival the elite class of pitchers.

Imanaga is 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA, 35 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP. The left-hander won the National League Rookie of the Month award for March/April. Whatever high expectations the Cubs had for Imanaga, he has surely surpassed them.

“He’s pitched incredibly well,” Counsell said of Imanaga. “He’s got his career off to a great start. It’s been fun to watch him just take the next challenge and pass it with flying colors. And to just watch the little things you start to appreciate, like his defensive ability has kind of shown up, and he’s just kind of savvy about handling.”

The Cubs have needed every bit of Imanaga’s strong start: Imanaga has one start in which he didn’t go at least five innings.

He became the first Cubs pitcher since 1901 to go 4-0 with a sub-1.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts over his first five starts in the majors. So far, he’s lived up to his “The Throwing Philosopher” moniker.

“He’s almost preparing for what’s coming at him and that makes the adjustments a little bit faster,” Counsell said.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB, Nike say updated uniforms will arrive by 2025
Polling Place: Your takes on Shota Imanaga's start, John Schriffen's calls and the best sports on TV in May
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong 'big part of the offense' against Mets, who drafted him
Cubs close series with walk-off loss to Mets in 11 innings
Cubs move up Wednesday game time vs. Rays due to rain in forecast
What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs
The Latest
Members of Toui Ballet Folklorico from the Richard Edwards Elementary School pose with La Muñeca Lele during a celebration of Mexico Week at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
El consulado mexicano de Chicago regresa con una semana de celebraciones del Cinco de Mayo
La celebración de 10 días desafía la comercialización del Cinco de Mayo, con la esperanza de educar y enriquecer a los habitantes de Chicago sobre la cultura mexicana.
By Andrea Flores
 
Members of Toui Ballet Folklorico from the Richard Edwards Elementary School pose with La Muñeca Lele during a celebration of Mexico Week at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago’s Mexican Consulate brings back culturally sensitive Cinco de Mayo celebrations
The 10-day long celebration leans into the commercialization of “Cinco de Mayo,” hoping to educate and enrich Chicagoans on Mexican culture.
By Andrea Flores
 
COPY johannmoonesinghe-headshot-1.jpg
Food and Restaurants
New owner of Etta restaurant group plans to expand nationwide with hundreds of new locations
Johann Moonesinghe, a tech entrepreneur and restaurant owner from Texas, has big plans for Etta
By Mitch Dudek
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Polling Place: Your takes on Shota Imanaga's start, John Schriffen's calls and the best sports on TV in May
Are you sold on the Cubs’ Imanaga as a star? Are you buying Schriffen as the White Sox’ rookie play-by-play man?
By Steve Greenberg
 
harmon.jpeg
Elections
Pritzker signs bill requiring legislative candidates to run in primaries — Republicans call it 'stealing an election'
Democrats and Gov. J.B. Pritzker framed the bill as an ethics measure that would take “backroom deals” out of the equation when choosing candidates. But Republicans described it as changing the rules in a game that’s already in play.
By Tina Sfondeles
 