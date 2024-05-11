The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs bullpen faces new challenge as Yency Almonte lands on IL

In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled José Cuas.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs bullpen faces new challenge as Yency Almonte lands on IL
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 9: Yency Almonte #25 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 9, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Brandon Sloter/Getty

PITTSBURGH — The Cubs’ wave of early-season injuries continued on Saturday, as the team put high-leverage reliever Yency Almonte on the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, they recalled side-armer José Cuas from Triple-A Iowa.

“Just didn’t recover from his last outing well,” Counsell said.

Almonte held the Padres to one hit in a scoreless inning on Tuesday and then took the next two days off. But playing catch Friday also didn’t go well, Counsell said. The Cubs don’t have a timeline for his recovery.

Almonte has been an increasingly important member of the Cubs bullpen this season, taking on more high-leverage innings since right-hander Julian Merryweather landed on the IL with a stress fracture in a rib a little over a week into the season.

“Counsel’s using us, especially me, in situations where I think, in his head, he expects me to succeed,” Almonte said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “So I’m going with that mindset, going out there like, ‘Okay, I’m getting called in this situation because these are the guys that I’m meant to go get out.’”

Almonte introduced the cutter, a weapon against left-handed hitters, to his repertoire last season, but he said he was “still trying to get a feel for it” then. Over the offseason and in spring training he honed the shape of the pitch.

Against right-handers, his slider and sinker have been a potent combination.

“Whenever I can throw a slider for a strike, I know it’s going to be a good day,” he said, “ as well as my sinker.”

Almonte is the 13th Cubs player to go on the IL this season.

“Everybody fills roles,” Counsell said Saturday of adjusting to Almonte’s absence. “Ben Brown did it last night. So it’s going to be different guys that’ll fill in. And our bullpen’s in a little bit of a unique situation, but we’ve done a good job of adapting, and the guys have done a good job of adapting to different roles and pitching in different spots. And we’ll continue to do that.”

Brown on Friday threw 3 ⅔ shutout innings in the Cubs’ 7-2 win. He hadn’t pitched in a week, as the Cubs’ plan for him evolved with the health of the rotation.

Brown said he leaned on Adbert Alzolay and Hayden Wesneski, teammates who have served in similar multifaceted roles, for advice.

“They gave me a lot of wisdom, just what to do,” Brown said Saturday afternoon. “And it’s also acknowledging that it’s not the easiest role to be in.”

Brown logged his first major-league win Friday and kept the lineup card to commemorate the milestone.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
Cubs push back right-hander Jameson Taillon's start vs. Pirates as he deals with back issue
Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL with sprained knee, activate Seiya Suzuki before series against Pirates
How Cubs' Christopher Morel has evolved into a more consistent third baseman
Cubs squander Hayden Wesneski's quality start; Dansby Swanson out with knee issue
Cubs' offense lifeless against former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease in 3-0 loss to Padres
The Latest
TWILIGHTZONE_SCIFI_00001.jpg. "Twilight Zone" host Rod Serling.
Movies and TV
Rarely seen Rod Serling story draws upon his World War II service
Serling’s “First Squad, First Platoon,” a fictionalized take on the war that he worked on and set aside while attending Antioch College, has now been published for the first time.
By Hillel Italie | Associated Press National Writer
 
Hyde Park residents Meghan Hassett and her husband Max Smith captured the northern lights from Promontory Point Friday, May 10, 2024.
Chicago
Miss the northern lights in Chicago? The 'Super Bowl of space weather' continues tonight
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a slightly weaker display in the sky than on Friday night, with the strongest solar shows likely being visible between 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.
By Violet Miller
 
Ben Brown Craig Counsell
Cubs
Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
In this week’s Polling Place, we also asked about the White Sox and the Sky.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Hundreds of protesters march in front of Trump Tower on June 13, 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the nation.
Nation/World
Trump audited for double-dipping tax breaks on Chicago’s Trump Tower: report
ProPublica and the New York Times found the former president could end up owing the IRS more than $100 million for claiming the same massive losses twice on his namesake River North tower.
By Sun-Times staff
 
BEARS-051224-01.JPG
Bears
Bears coordinator: Caleb Williams' arm is 'fun to watch'
In his first year at Halas Hall, it will be Shane Waldron’s job to ensure Williams has more highlights than grind-it-out moments in his rookie season. Both are starting in a good place.
By Patrick Finley
 