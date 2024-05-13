Shota Imanaga navigates traffic for scoreless outing, but Cubs shut out by Braves in 2-0 loss

ATLANTA – Cubs manager Craig Counsell strode across the infield, right past starter Shota Imanaga on the pitcher’s mound, in a beeline toward first base umpire Junior Valentine.

“I was curious why I was thrown out,” Counsell said after the Cubs’ 2-0 loss to the Braves.

Valentine was responsible for ruling on Braves hitter Ronald Acuña Jr.’s check swing in the fourth inning, saying that he didn’t offer. So, Imanaga was down in the count 3-1 against Acuña, with the bases loaded in a scoreless game. Counsell had reacted to the call by throwing his hands up in the air.

According to Counsell, Valentine explained that the gesture, after Counsell had already been warned, led to the ejection, his first with the Cubs.

On the very next pitch, Imanaga induced Acuña to fly out to end the inning.

“I’m really thankful for Craig Council for coming out and showing more emotion than I do on the swing,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “Regardless of if it was a swing or not, just him having my back, I really appreciate.”

Imanaga navigated the most base runners he’d allowed in his major-league career – giving up seven hits and three walks – to blank the Braves for five innings. He became the first Cubs lefty since Jim Davis in 1954 to pick off two runners in a game.

The Braves, a Top-5 National League offense entering play Monday, presented their first real scoring threat in the third inning. With two outs, Ozzie Albies stood on third base and Marcell Ozuna on first, with cleanup hitter Matt Olson up to bat.

Imanaga needed just four pitches to strike out Olson looking, on a fastball at the bottom of the zone.

The next inning, Imanaga loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk. Then, seemingly unfazed by the delay, Imanaga turned to his heater to again get out of a jam.

Finding holes

The Braves pulled ahead with a two-out rally in the sixth inning.

Right-hander Hayden Wesneksi entered the game in relief of Imanaga. And he struck out the first two hitters he faced. But then Michael Harris II hit a line drive double up the left field line. Zack Short, a former Cubs prospect, hit a double down the opposite line to drive in the first run of the game. And Acuña hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Wesneski pitched three innings, and those were the only runs he allowed.

The Cubs offense was shut out for the third time this season.

Morel exits

Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel exited the game in obvious pain in the top of the ninth inning after fouling a pitch off onto his left foot in the process of drawing a 12-pitch walk. He said he’d fouled a pitch off the same toe in New York a couple weeks ago.

Morel has also exited the Cubs’ game in Pittsburgh on Saturday during the rain delay with knee soreness. He said his knee felt better.

Injury update

The Cubs plan to hold a live batting practice session Thursday or Friday at Wrigley Field for the next step in left-handed pitchers Jordan Wicks’ and Drew Smyly’s rehab progressions. Wicks (strained left forearm) and Smyly (right hip impingement) both threw bullpens Monday.

