The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs put reliever Keegan Thompson on the IL with viral illness, recall Luke Little

Notes: Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ were out of the lineup Wednesday for the second straight game, but for different reasons.

By  Maddie Lee, Staff Reporter, Cubs
   
Cubs put reliever Keegan Thompson on the IL with viral illness, recall Luke Little
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: Keegan Thompson #71 of the Chicago Cubs steps off the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Yasmani Grandal #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates (not pictured) in the fifth inning during the game at PNC Park on May 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Justin Berl/Getty

ATLANTA – The Cubs’ stretch of bad luck continued Wednesday, as they put right-handed reliever Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list with a viral illness. Thompson had been feeling sick since Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to manager Craig Counsell.

“He just hasn’t gotten any better,” Counsell said before the series finale against the Braves on Wednesday. “He’s been in rough shape. He didn’t come to the park yesterday – we sent him home. So he’s really, unfortunately, not improved today. He’s lost a lot of strength here in this, so it wasn’t going to be tomorrow or the next day.”

Teams don’t often resort to the IL for illnesses, especially when it means losing a pitcher for 15 days. But the length of illness and the steps he’ll have to take to return to the mound forced the Cubs’ hand.

Thompson last appeared in a game Saturday, against the Pirates. The Cubs backdated the move to Sunday, so Thompson will become eligible to be activated May 27. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled left-hander Luke Little.

The Cubs now have six relievers on the IL.

Right-hander Daniel Palencia (strained right shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday. If all goes well with his throwing program this week, Counsell said the Cubs will probably send Palencia out on a rehab assignment “relatively soon.”

Scoring drought over

The Cubs didn’t score in the first two games of the series, shut out for two consecutive games for the first time since 2022 (July 31 against the Giants and Aug 2 against the Cardinals).

On the first pitch of the game Wednesday, however, Cubs leadoff hitter Mike Tauchman made sure to end the drought. He hit an opposite-field homer for the first run of the game. The Cubs went on to put together a three-run rally in the first inning.

Bats missing from lineup

Cubs middle infielder Nico Hoerner was out of the lineup for the second day in a row with tightness in his hamstring. Counsell said the Cubs aren’t considering an IL move for him at this point.

“We’re not out of the woods, he’s not back in the lineup,” he said. “So I hope not, but of course, if you’re missing games, then at some point got down the line, it’ll be a discussion.”

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was also out of the lineup for the second straight game, but Counsell reiterated on Wednesday that it was planned rest.

“When I talked to Ian after Monday night’s game, our plan was, if we could, get him two days off,” Counsell said. “Yesterday was just kind of a watch day and take-it-easy day. And back to work today a little bit, but out of competition. And obviously he’s available if we need him.”

Happ is expected to return to the lineup Thursday.

Swanson progressing

Shortstop Dansby Swanson (sprained right knee) went through running drills and played catch on Wednesday. It was a step in his progression, after landing on the IL last week.

“Good day, and then have another good day with a little more, and we’ll keep progressing,” Counsell said.

