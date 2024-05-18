Shota Imanaga's historic start continues in 1-0 Cubs win

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga screamed in celebration after striking out Pirates center fielder Michael A. Taylor with an 83.5-mph splitter, stranding two runners and preserving his scoreless outing.

Imanaga was stellar on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings, walking one batter, striking out seven in the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Pirates. This was the second time that Imanaga pitched in a 1-0 victory for the Cubs.

Third baseman Christopher Morel got the walk-off hit in the ninth, allowing the Cubs to steal a game in which they had only five hits.

After Saturday, Imanaga has the lowest ERA (0.84) for a starter in their first nine starts of their career since 1913, excluding openers. He was a big factor in why the game was still up for grabs in the ninth inning.

“The numbers … I don’t think you expect anyone to do that,” center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “But credit to him. The pitch ability is tremendous. The way he approaches hitters, [he’s] extremely intelligent.”

What Imanaga can do with a fastball that averages 92.1 mph is remarkable. He generated 10 whiffs with the fastball and another 12 with his splitter. His unpredictability keeps hitters off balanced.

“There’s just very few balls that feel hittable for the hitter,” manager Craig Counsell said. “You just feel the hitter constantly a little between and that makes both pitches better.”

Imanaga has lived up to — and even surpassed — the best-case scenarios anyone could have of how he would perform.

“We’re fortunate to watch it,” Counsell said. “It’s been so much fun to watch and just his attitude out there, his pitch-making ability, stuff and competitiveness, they’ve all just been just a joy to watch.”

“Sho Time” was on the marquee outside Wrigley Field before Saturday’s game. Imanaga’s starts are quickly becoming appointment viewing. Beyond the strikeout numbers, his ability to give the Cubs innings is valuable as they navigate injuries to the bullpen.

Saturday’s start came off four days of rest for the first time all season (in the NPB, Japan’s top league, they pitch once a week). Despite battling fatigue and not having his best stuff, Imanaga’s sevening inning-start is a testament to his competitiveness.

Imanaga’s confidence in himself and his self-assuredness allow him to succeed. This was his third time throwing seven innings; every Cubs starter combined has thrown seven innings once.

“The most impressive part is just his understanding of himself,” Bellinger said. “He’s got a game plan. He’s extremely intelligent, and he’s just going out and pitching great games.”

Imanaga encountered trouble during the fourth inning. After allowing a single to right fielder Edward Olivares in the previous at-bat, second baseman Nick Gonzales connected on Imanaga’s splitter — that had an expected batting average of .520, according to Baseball Savant — which right fielder Seiya Suzuki caught.

It was one of the lone hard-hit balls he allowed.

“I try to go out there and be careful of not giving up too many hard hits,” Imanaga said through an interpreter. “But that is the fun part of baseball: the hard hits might be outs, and then the soft hits could be singles. Regarding today, Seiya made a fantastic play.”

Counsell remembered the Cubs’ 1-0 win on May 1 vs. the Mets, another seven-inning start by Imanaga. When an opposing pitcher is holding down the offense, Imanaga has proven he’s able to lift the team and give them a chance.

“It’s hard to win 1-0 games,” Counsell said. “That he’s been the starter in both of these games nine games into his career is incredible.”

