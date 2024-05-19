Cubs lose series to Pirates as they navigate a turbulent part of the season

The Cubs dropped their weekend series to the Pirates after Sunday’s 3-2 loss. After losing three out of four to the Pirates, Monday’s off day could be beneficial for the group to reset and hopefully get shortstop Dansby Swanson (sprained right knee) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (left hamstring tightness) back from their respective injuries.

The absence of Hoerner and Swanson showed in a couple of sloppy defensive plays on Sunday. Backup shortstop Miles Mastrobuoni dropped a ball in the first inning that was ruled a single, but it’s the type of play that Swanson could convert to an out.

Mastrobuoni also had a throwing error in the eighth inning that first baseman Michael Busch had to stretch out for, causing his foot to step off the base and prevent an out.

The defensive miscues added to starter Jameson Taillon’s pitch total. The right-hander threw 92 pitches and went 4 ⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs, six hits and two walks. Taillon was better than he was on Tuesday vs. Atlanta, but he still couldn’t go five innings. But all of the hits weren’t on Taillon.

“Defensively, we didn’t help him necessarily,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That added to the pitches for sure.”

The Cubs are 4-6 in their last 10 games. The team isn’t playing its sharpest baseball right now. Between the offense not scoring enough runs and an unreliable bullpen, the onus has been placed on the starters to guide them through this turbulent chunk of the season.

“Guys have stepped up, but we’re not playing our best baseball,” reliever Hayden Wesneski said. “We all know it; it’s fine. It’s okay. We’ll get through it.”

Outside of the sixth inning, when there were men on second and third base with no outs — right fielder Seiya Suzuki scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Christopher Morel — the Cubs rarely threatened the Pirates.

Conversely, the Pirates were often on the bases because of the Cubs’ leaky defense — and a wild pitch by Taillon — which helped put them in advantageous situations. The Pirates left 12 men on base.

Injuries seem as if they’re starting to catch up with the Cubs as they prepare to face Atlanta, St. Louis and Milwaukee in their next three series. To beat those teams, the team will need to be as healthy as possible.

Monday’s off day comes at a much-needed time for the Cubs. They’ve battled through the injuries and offensive slump well, but the depth can only be tested so much. A 162-game season is one of attrition.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of weathering the storm until more recently,” Taillon said. “For a little while, we would pitch our way through some games, and when the pitching would struggle, we would hit our way through some games. Right now, we’re just all going through it together. But it’ll be nice to get Dansby and Nico back for sure.”

The Cubs could use a refreshed Swanson. In the 13 games Swanson played after initially hurting his knee on April 25, the two-time All-Star slashed .159/.229/.227. He had a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 35, 65 points below the league average (100). The time off could also help him return to standout defensive ways.

The Cubs find themselves in second place despite the early-season adversity. To maximize what the team can be this season, they’ll need Hoerner and Swanson.

“Just keep fighting,” center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “It’s a tough game, tough stretch, but got to keep going. Keep giving it your best shot.”

