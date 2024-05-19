The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Cubs' Shota Imanaga is crushing it on the mound, but life as a Chicagoan is coming along more slowly

Imanaga makes success look so simple, it’s easy to forget to ask him how he’s handling life alone in a huge new city halfway around the world from home.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga during his big-league debut at Wrigley Field on April 1, 2024.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Look, Cubs newcomer Shota Imanaga brought this upon himself.

Imanaga, 30, has been so obscenely good since arriving from Japan, we have no choice but to compare him with giant pitching names present and past.

The lefty starter is 5-0 with a miniscule 0.84 ERA, the fourth-lowest after the first nine starts of a season since ERA became an official statistic in — come on, you know you remember it — 1913. The last to go lower nine starts in was Jacob deGrom, at 0.62 in 2021, when he was well on his way to a third Cy Young award before his season was cut short in July. In 2009, Zack Greinke was at 0.82 and en route to winning the Cy. In 1966, during baseball’s second dead-ball era, Juan Marichal was at 0.69 after nine starts en route to the Hall of Fame.

That’s some company Imanaga is keeping. Not only that, but his 0.84 — the lowest on record for a pitcher in the first nine starts of his career — nips Fernando Valenzuela’s 0.91 with the Dodgers in the Mexican’s unforgettable 1981 debut. All Valenzuela did from there was make his first of six consecutive All-Star teams and win both rookie of the year and the Cy.

So there’s the bar for the newest Cubs sensation. Sounds perfectly reasonable, right?

But that’s not really fair, of course. Imanaga inevitably will begin to move closer to real-life numbers at some point. And speaking of real life, he has one. He has made success on the mound look so simple, it makes it easy to forget to ask a guy who moved halfway around the world and is living alone in a huge new city how life is going otherwise.

“Chicago’s such a great city, there’s no way I can get homesick,” he said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry.

A day after his latest gem at Wrigley Field, Imanaga walked into the clubhouse in red ankle boots and cuffed jeans, a black baseball cap on backward and a backpack slung over his shoulder. When he reached way up there to high-five 6-6 pitcher Ben Brown hello, the 5-10, 175-pound Imanaga, rising onto his toes, hardly looked the part of a dominant starter.

But that he has been, and the Cubs, who are struggling mightily to generate offense, have needed every bit of it.

The pitching might be coming along faster than the experience of living here, though.

“The [nice weather] lightens my mood,” he said. “It’s a lot better than the cold.”

Imanaga has ordered Japanese takeout a number of times but not yet sat down for a proper meal in a restaurant. He keeps meaning to sample a Chicago hot dog but has yet to belly up to a counter and order one. He has gone all-in on a couple of pizzas and marveled at the portion sizes, the thought occurring to him that pizza could help him keep his weight up throughout a long grind of a season.

“I’ve definitely noticed the fact that I’m a lot shorter than a lot of players here, but [at least] if I do gain weight, they’re not going to notice much,” he cracked.

And as some dogged reporters have sniffed out, Imanaga runs on Dunkin’. He stops for an iced latte on the way to the ballpark partly to practice English but also because that little bit of a routine helps him feel like he actually lives here.

“And also,” he added with a smile, “I really like coffee.”

As he’ll discover sooner or later, nothing goes better with a cup than a nice hot dog. Although a sparkling ERA that’s already screaming for All-Star votes sure comes close.

