How Hector Neris is making his presence felt in Cubs clubhouse

In the offseason, the Cubs front office sought to add experience to the bullpen. The veteran relievers last season didn’t pan out as the club hoped.

This year, they signed veteran reliever Hector Neris, 34, in part for his talent but also because he could be a leader for a relatively young bullpen. After Saturday’s 1-0 walk-off win, starter Shota Imanaga explained how Neris has impacted the locker room.

“He [Neris] gave a speech and usually, it’s after a loss,” Imanaga said. “But the fact he did it after a win is very reassuring. He had a lot of positive words.”

May has been an uneven month for the Cubs. They’ve hovered around .500 and suffered a plethora of injuries. Neris’ words resonated after a low-scoring, walk-off win. He has the gravitas of being a World Series champion.

“It was tremendous,” center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “Even just hearing it, you get goosebumps a little bit because it’s an uncomfortable position to be in. It was good for the team, things had been going a little rough.”

Bellinger said having moments like Neris’ speech throughout a season is important. The six-month season can be monotonous, so those brief moments of levity are needed.

“It’s the little things that make the season fun,” Bellinger said. “This game’s so difficult. It’s that type of stuff you’re going to miss when you’re done playing.”

Neris’ speech isn’t reminiscent of former outfielder Jason Heyward’s speech during Game 7 of the World Series, but his voice does have a significant presence in the locker room.

The team needed another veteran voice who had experienced winning at the highest level.

“Everything we do has an impact,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Some good, there’s some bad, but everything has an impact. It’s all part of the journey that a team takes together.”

Injury updates

When the Cubs begin their series with the Braves on Tuesday, they could have their starting middle infield back in the lineup.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson was running the bases before Sunday’s game vs. the Pirates and played catch with second baseman Nico Hoerner, whose return from a hamstring injury seems imminent.

“Tuesday looks good right now,” Counsell said. “The goal is to just get it behind him [Hoerner] and we have a chance to do that.”

• Left-hander Drew Smyly (right hip impingement) will pitch in South Bend on Tuesday. Smyly has been on the 15-day injured list since April 23. Starter Jordan Wicks will throw a bullpen in Chicago and go on a rehab assignment before the end of the week.

• Right-hander Julian Merryweather will play catch on Monday as he works his way back from a rib stress fracture in his upper back.

• Daniel Palencia (right shoulder stiffness) threw one inning and 24 pitches with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Prospect update

Outfielder Brennen Davis has experienced the whole gamut of the prospect life. He’s been the top prospect that fans are anticipating, and after two injury-ravaged seasons, he’s now the forgotten player in a crowded Cubs farm system.

Entering Sunday’s game, Davis is slashing .279/.439/.689 with eight homers and a 1.128 OPS at Triple-A Iowa. Seven of his homers have come in the past eight games.

