The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 27, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt

Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history. In Milwaukee, his legacy comes down to culture, performance — and his admiration for his home and state.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE 'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell consults with other umpires

Cubs manager Craig Counsell returned to Milwaukee for the first time since departing in November.

Morry Gash/AP

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has seen a sentimental side of Cubs skipper Craig Counsell that many don’t get to see, having been Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee and manager at Notre Dame.

“I think he just doesn’t let you see that part,” said Murphy, who was Counsell’s bench coach for eight seasons. “He’s not going to let anybody see that. I’ve seen a very different side of Craig, so I think you have to keep it business because this [game] is important to a lot of guys in there.

“We owe it to the players in there to be on track.”

It’s undeniable that Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, had an impact on the Brewers. He returned to Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Monday for the first time since leaving in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Brewers.

Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history (707 wins). The lasting legacy of him in Milwaukee will be the culture he left in place, the players he helped get the best out of and his admiration for his home state.

Murphy explained how Counsell would look into the stands and point out various Wisconsin high school sports connections to him. The Brewers’ first-year manager said that Counsell “loves everybody from Wisconsin.”

“Growing up here, he would do anything for this community,” Murphy said.

That same viewpoint carries over to his managerial style. Counsell can be dispassionate, but he knows how to connect with players. He has a knack for bringing the best out of guys and putting them in the best position to succeed, particularly pitchers.

Related

“Since the first day [of Peralta’s major league career], he gave me a lot of confidence,” Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta told the Sun-Times. “I remember in my first year — when they sent me down because I was young — he told me, ‘I know at some point, you’re gonna be with us this year, so keep it going.’ That meant a lot because I saw a big-league manager trusting me.”

Brewers infielder Owen Miller can perhaps relate to Counsell more than most players. Miller grew up in Wisconsin as a Brewers fan. He, like Counsell, has experienced the joy that comes with putting on the jersey of a team you grew up watching.

“People are fans of their home team,” Miller told the Sun-Times. “The fans probably aren’t going to understand as much about the business side of things. It’s just part of the business. You see it a lot, but there’s probably going to be some boos out there.”

It’s because of Counsell’s success with the Brewers that makes it easy for fans to jeer him. He didn’t just leave; he departed for the big-market rival. The wound is still fresh for fans.

“Let people feel how they want to feel and I’m good with that,” Counsell said. “It doesn’t have to be all positive.”

But for now, emotions are still raw for scorned fans. Down the line, maybe Counsell’s impact will be celebrated and acknowledged.

“Twenty years from now, we’ll all look back on this and Craig will be recognized as a big part of the Brewers,” Murphy said.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell welcomed back to Milwaukee with boos, 5-1 loss to Brewers
Cubs lose 4-3 to Cardinals after long delay
'I'll trust you': What Craig Counsell and Dansby Swanson's dynamic says about the Cubs' manager
Cubs lose 7-6 to Cardinals despite offensive rebound
Why Cubs pushed Shota Imanaga's next start to Wednesday in Milwaukee
Cubs face NL Central-heavy schedule in coming weeks, starting with the Cardinals
The Latest
Dwyane Wade
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener
“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he captioned the series of photos on Instagram.
By Annie Costabile
 
FIREMEMORIAL-052924-05.JPG
Chicago
Remembering firefighters lost in the last year: 'Each Memorial Day is bittersweet'
According to Chicago Fire Department chaplain Thomas Mulcrone, the annual procession and memorial service started nearly nine decades ago, when Memorial Day still was known as Decoration Day. Congress made Memorial Day a national, federal holiday in 1971.
By Violet Miller
 
A participant takes a selfie as they kick off The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society parade in Lake View on Monday, May 27, 2024.
News
Memorial Day parade in Lake View emphasizes walking, not watching
The motto of the Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society’s Parade is, “Everybody marches, nobody (just) watches.”
By Mariah Rush
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs lose 4-3 to Cardinals after long delay
The series finale against the Cardinals was delayed by storms and a tornado warning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bill Walton
Sports Media
Bill Walton, Hall of Fame player who became a colorful, enthusiastic broadcaster, dies at 71
Walton starred for John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins before becoming a Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 