'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has seen a sentimental side of Cubs skipper Craig Counsell that many don’t get to see, having been Counsell’s bench coach in Milwaukee and manager at Notre Dame.

“I think he just doesn’t let you see that part,” said Murphy, who was Counsell’s bench coach for eight seasons. “He’s not going to let anybody see that. I’ve seen a very different side of Craig, so I think you have to keep it business because this [game] is important to a lot of guys in there.

“We owe it to the players in there to be on track.”

It’s undeniable that Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, had an impact on the Brewers. He returned to Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Monday for the first time since leaving in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss to the Brewers.

Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history (707 wins). The lasting legacy of him in Milwaukee will be the culture he left in place, the players he helped get the best out of and his admiration for his home state.

Murphy explained how Counsell would look into the stands and point out various Wisconsin high school sports connections to him. The Brewers’ first-year manager said that Counsell “loves everybody from Wisconsin.”

“Growing up here, he would do anything for this community,” Murphy said.

That same viewpoint carries over to his managerial style. Counsell can be dispassionate, but he knows how to connect with players. He has a knack for bringing the best out of guys and putting them in the best position to succeed, particularly pitchers.

“Since the first day [of Peralta’s major league career], he gave me a lot of confidence,” Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta told the Sun-Times. “I remember in my first year — when they sent me down because I was young — he told me, ‘I know at some point, you’re gonna be with us this year, so keep it going.’ That meant a lot because I saw a big-league manager trusting me.”

Brewers infielder Owen Miller can perhaps relate to Counsell more than most players. Miller grew up in Wisconsin as a Brewers fan. He, like Counsell, has experienced the joy that comes with putting on the jersey of a team you grew up watching.

“People are fans of their home team,” Miller told the Sun-Times. “The fans probably aren’t going to understand as much about the business side of things. It’s just part of the business. You see it a lot, but there’s probably going to be some boos out there.”

It’s because of Counsell’s success with the Brewers that makes it easy for fans to jeer him. He didn’t just leave; he departed for the big-market rival. The wound is still fresh for fans.

“Let people feel how they want to feel and I’m good with that,” Counsell said. “It doesn’t have to be all positive.”

But for now, emotions are still raw for scorned fans. Down the line, maybe Counsell’s impact will be celebrated and acknowledged.

“Twenty years from now, we’ll all look back on this and Craig will be recognized as a big part of the Brewers,” Murphy said.