Cubs manager Craig Counsell welcomed back to Milwaukee with boos, 5-1 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE – The Brewers condensed Craig Counsell’s 18 years in the organization as a player, executive and manager into a succinct tribute video. And even with little time to react, Brewers fans banded together to fill the domed American Family Field with boos for the Cubs skipper.

“We’re in a public job,” Counsell said before the Cubs’ 5-1 loss Monday, back in the building for the first time since he traded sides. “And we’re in a job with fans. And fans are allowed to feel however they want to feel.

“It bothers you initially, of course – some things that happen bother you, for sure. But as it goes on, some of it’s, you’re you’re a fan, and you get to feel how you want to feel. You’re entitled that as a fan. So I’m good with that. And I think that’s part of it, and that’s part of what makes sports fun.”

The boos weren’t all that surprising, considering the fanbase’s immediate reaction to Counsell taking a job with the rival to the south. But they were so booming that the Cubs fans who tried to counteract them with applause were drowned out.

Counsell’s return opened a four-game series with early-season division implications.

After the Cubs’ loss loss on Monday, the division-best Brewers (31-22), led by Counsell’s former bench coach and longtime friend Pat Murphy, were up 4 1/2 games on the Cubs (27-27).

“This is going to be an interesting day,” Counsell said before the game. “It’s a team in your division, it’s a team that’s playing really well. We are not playing very well right now, and so, we’re trying to get things on track. And I think that tends to be where your thoughts go in this job.”

Cubs lefty Justin Steele put together his best start of the season, throwing seven shutout innings and limiting the Brewers to three hits. But the Brewers offense rallied after he left the game, and the Cubs offense only managed to scrape across a run in the ninth inning, extending their losing streak to five games.

Through it all, Brewers fans made sure to boo Counsell every time he stepped out of the dugout. His departure was still fresh.

So far, Counsell has been energized by the new people and new organizational language with the Cubs. No matter the Brewers’ offer, they couldn’t give Counsell a new challenge. And that was high on his list of priorities.

He probably wasn’t counting on the challenge of 16 different players landing on the injured list by mid-May. The bulk of his day-to-day conversations with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have centered around those injuries and the resulting roster churn. And through that, he’s provided the fresh perspective that attracted the Cubs to him.

“My nature is, if Jed says something then I might say [another,] just so we think about the other thing,” Counsell said this past weekend in St. Louis. “Because I think we should think about all sides of an issue. So that’s how I’m wired to think – or was from my time in Milwaukee a little bit.”

Monday served as a reminder of how quickly things can change.

Eight months ago, Counsell was positioned in the opposite dugout at American Family Field, his team already guaranteed a playoff berth. He had a front-row seat to the final stages of the Cubs’ collapse, as they fell a game short of a trip to the postseason. If Cubs fans had been presented with an opportunity to boo Counsell then, they probably would have seized it.

He’s now tasked with making sure the Cubs get their champagne shower by the end of the regular season. They’re in far better position than they were this time last year. But to get there, they’ll still have to turn around this May slump soon.