Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Cubs president Jed Hoyer: Justin Steele 'deserved way better than that' Monday vs. Brewers

Notes: Manager Craig Counsell reveals rehab outing plan for Jordan Wicks.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs starter Justin Steele pitches against the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Cubs’ Justin Steele pitches against the Brewers in 2023.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer brought up lefty Justin Steele’s start on Monday on his own the next day.

“Justin was outstanding yesterday and obviously deserved way better than that,” Hoyer said of Stele’s seven scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 5-1 Memorial Day loss to the Brewers.

Steele’s best start of the season was a bright spot in what became a five-game losing streak. After giving up home runs in his previous three starts, making his pitching lines worse than his actual performance, Steele looked like the Cy Young candidate he’d been for most of last season again.

“The rust makes sense, given the fact that he missed that much time,” Hoyer said of Steele’s early stint on the IL, after injuring his hamstring in his Opening Day start. “And yesterday was definitely as sharp as he’s been, and hopefully he keeps building off of that.”

Steele, who mostly relied on his four-seam fastball and slider last year, has mixed in his sinker (7.2%), curveball (3.1%) and changeup (2.3%) more than he did in 2023.

Manager Craig Counsell said he’s seen a similar trend in other pitchers who have had success: they anticipate the league adjusting and try to get ahead of it.

“That’s what Justin is trying to do right here,” Counsell said. “And so, you slowly work that in, and which pitch becomes the one that really becomes part of the repertoire, you leave some room for that.”

Counsell household reacts

Coounsell’s return to American Family Field brought his household together for an evening of laughter.

“I had my whole family home last night, which is hard when you have four kids that are older,” he said of his high school-aged daughters and college-aged sons. “And so we had a great conversation at the dinner table.”

He’d been booed mercilessly during the game Monday, starting during a short tribute video — “I didn’t see much in the video,” he quipped after the game. “It wasn’t on very long.” — and picking up again every time he went out to make a pitching change.

“We had a lot of laughs about it, to be honest with you,” he said. “

When asked if he’d seen any of the signs disgruntled Brewers fans had made about him, he said: “They showed me a lot of signs. That’s why it was funny.”

Wicks plan

Lefty Jordan Wicks (strained left forearm) made his second rehab start with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday. Counsell said the plan was for Wicks to stretch out to about three innings, after throwing two scoreless innings Friday. He’ll likely have one more rehab outing, on regular rest, before the Cubs decide on next steps.

They’re taking a cautious approach, Counsell said, to make sure the injury is fully behind Wicks before the team activates him from the 15-day injured list. Wicks has been on the IL for almost five weeks.

