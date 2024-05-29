Cubs unhappy with balk call against Héctor Neris in extra-innings win against Brewers

MILWAUKEE – Cubs manager Criag Counsell expanded on his position Wednesday regarding a controversial balk call the night before.

“The balk has been a confusing rule in this league for a while now,” he said. “There have been suggestions that the league is going to call it more carefully, then they haven’t. It’s a rule with wide degrees of interpretation. And that’s what makes it confusing for players. And because there’s so much interpretation umpire to umpire, there’s a lot of variance in how it’s called. And that makes it difficult. That makes it difficult on players, and it makes it difficult to teach what you can and can’t do.”

The call came in a pivotal moment in the game Tuesday, a contest the Cubs went on to win 6-3 in 10 innings.

The Cubs were holding onto a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and speedy Christian Yelich on first base, closer Héctor Neris checked first base before delivering a pitch to the Brewers’ Willy Adames. Neris was called for a balk for, by the umpire’s judgment, not coming to a complete stop. Yelich was awarded second base.

Adames poked a single into left field to score Yelich and tie up the game. But as Adames tried to stretch his hit into a double, left fielder Ian Happ threw him out at second.

“He did what you’re supposed to do – stop and change direction,” Counsell said of Neris after the game. “And the league doesn’t call this, doesn’t call this, doesn’t call this, and then puts themselves in the middle of the game.”

It seemed to be a shared sentiment. Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos was ejected for his reaction to the balk call. And though it didn’t show up in the box score, because right-hander Yency Almonte is on the 15-day IL (strained right shoulder) and not the active roster, Almonte also was tossed.

Fun facts

Right-hander Ben Brown not only set personal career highs with his seven shutout innings and 10 strikeouts Tuesday, but he also etched his name alongside some notable pitchers — for the Cubs and otherwise.

Brown became just the third Cubs pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to hit all those marks in a scoreless outing, joining Jake Arrieta (Aug. 30, 2015) and Carlos Zambrano (Sept. 14, 2008).

He was the first major-league pitcher under 25 years old since Justin Verlander in 2007 to record 10 strikeouts without allowing a hit or run in a start of at least seven innings. Verlander’s outing was a complete game no-hitter against the Brewers, and he struck out 12.

“Electric, honestly,” said center fielder Cody Bellinger, who robbed a home run in the seventh inning to keep the no-hit bid alive. ”Just incredible location with both pitches, getting ahead most of the night, and really good fastball.”

This and that