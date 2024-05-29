Shota Imanaga's superhuman start to major-league career ends in Cubs' 10-6 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE – Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga knew he’d eventually face adversity on the mound, despite a historic start to his major-league career.

He called it back on May 1 in New York.

“There’s probably not that much data on me,” Imanaga said then, through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “As they watch more video, they’re going to gather more data, and they’re going to have a plan of attack against me. So once that happens, just make an adjustment, and then I need to improve myself.”

A night like the Cubs’ 10-6 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday, when Imanaga allowed seven runs and eight hits in 4 ⅓ innings, was bound to happen eventually. But what was so impressive was how long it took for that high-scoring outing to come.

In the 10th start of his major-league career, Imanaga surrendered as many runs (and two more earned runs) as he’d allowed in his previous nine starts combined. He set a new career-worst hits in a game. And he gave up multiple home runs for the first time in his career.

“Look, he’s been historically good,” manager Craig Counsell said after the game. “And, this is a tough league, and a good team got him tonight. “And as soon as that happens, you move to, ‘What’s next?’ ... And he will do everything, we know that. He will make the adjustments. And he’ll be better next time.”

Imanaga was also on a unique schedule leading into his start Wednesday – although he said there were no issues with the long rest. He was originally set to start Friday in St. Louis, but when that game was postponed for inclement weather, the Cubs shifted his start to Wednesday, managing his season-long innings load.

“I felt good,” Imanaga said. “But, unfortunately, today it wasn’t there. … I wanted to step up for [Counsell,] but unfortunately I wasn’t able to.”

The Brewers jumped on Imanaga from the first inning. Leadoff hitter Joey Ortiz got on top of a fastball at the top of the strike zone to send a double into right field. Two batters later, Christian Yelich saw a first-pitch fastball over the middle of the plate and drove it onto the concourse in right-center field.

In the third inning, the Brewers did their most damage, putting together a five-run rally.

Again, it started with Ortiz, who worked a 2-2 count before hitting a single into center field. Yelich moved him to third with a single of his own. Then Willy Adames recognized a first-pitch splitter up the middle, past diving second baseman Nico Hoerner, and extended the Brewers’ lead to 3-0.

Imanaga got ahead in the count against the next hitter, Gary Sánchez, by peppering the top of the strike zone with fastballs. After Sánchez fouled off two in a row, Imanaga came back with a splitter diving below the zone but over the plate. Sánchez reached down and pulled it up the left field line.

The Brewers, however, weren’t finished. With two outs, Blake Perkins took advantage of a splitter down the middle and sent a two-run shot into the home team’s bullpen.

Imanaga limited the damage after that, and Counsell pulled him with one out in the fifth inning. His only shorter start was against the Dodgers, when a rain delay forced him out of the game after throwing four shutout innings.

“I guess the historic start’s over; the great start is still here,” Counsell said. “Nothing changes from my perspective. He’s been a joy to watch. He’s been a huge part of us getting a bunch of wins. And look forward to him going out there again.”

