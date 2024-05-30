The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs recall Pete Crow-Armstrong, option Luis Vázquez before series finale vs. Brewers

Crow-Armstrong was in the starting lineup Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong hops back to first base after hitting a single during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs recalled outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Luis Vázquez on Thursday before the series finale against Brewers at American Family Filed.

Crow-Armstrong was in the lineup his first day back up in the majors, batting eighth and playing center field. Against Brewers right-hander Colin Rea, Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger moved to designated hitter.

“Pete has to earn playing time,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We have a couple situations like that. We’re going to have some choices every day in the lineup.”

With Crow-Armstrong playing center field whenever he is in the lineup, Bellinger could move between center field, first base and right field.

The Cubs recalled Crow-Armstrong as soon as he’d fulfilled the minimum 10-day requirement for position players who have been optioned – which can only be skirted with a corresponding injured list move. In that time, he went 12-for-31 at the plate with three home runs.

