Start of Reds-Cubs delayed

Game 2 of the Cubs’ weekend series vs. the Reds has been delayed due to the weather.
The pitching matchup for tonight is left-hander Justin Steele (4.45 ERA) vs. right-hander Hunter Greene (3.06).
The offense showed signs of last night in Friday’s game, but baserunning gaffes plagued them in the 5-4 loss. The Cubs are in the midst of a rough patch in their season, having loss their last five series.
The Cubs (28-30) currently sit 6.5 games back in the National League Central. They’re 2-8 in their last 10 games.
The Latest
Hasta 1,500 mexicanos con identificación para votar también podrán ejercer su voto en el consulado mexicano de Chicago antes de las 6pm el Domingo Junio 2.
When two drag performers led ‘Old MacDonald’ the kids imagined a world full of wonder and possibility. Why can’t we?
Late Friday, a 43-year-old man was near his home in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when he began arguing with three men he knew, Chicago police said.
After declining to sign a Homegrown deal with the club, Gutman took a winding path back to the Fire.
A red-tailed hawk family in Lemont and admiral butterflies in Norwood Park are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.