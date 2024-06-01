The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Start of Reds-Cubs delayed

Due to weather in the area, Game 2 of the weekend series vs. the Reds has been delayed.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Start of Reds-Cubs delayed
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

Game 2 of the Cubs’ three-game series vs. the Reds has been delayed |Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

Griffin Quinn/Getty

Game 2 of the Cubs’ weekend series vs. the Reds has been delayed due to the weather.

The pitching matchup for tonight is left-hander Justin Steele (4.45 ERA) vs. right-hander Hunter Greene (3.06).

The offense showed signs of last night in Friday’s game, but baserunning gaffes plagued them in the 5-4 loss. The Cubs are in the midst of a rough patch in their season, having loss their last five series.

The Cubs (28-30) currently sit 6.5 games back in the National League Central. They’re 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Aggressive mistakes on bases prove costly in Cubs' 5-4 loss to Reds
Cubs need more offensive production from their catchers
Negro Leaguers were always major players, whether MLB believed it or not
Your favorite Chicago roster architect? It's the Bears' Ryan Poles by a mile
Cubs fall back to earth after three homers can't put them past Brewers: 'No consolation prizes here'
Cubs recall Pete Crow-Armstrong, option Luis Vázquez before series finale vs. Brewers
The Latest
This combination of file pictures created on May 31, 2024, shows senator and presidential pre-candidate for Frente Amplio por México, Xochitl Galvez (L), looking on during a press conference at the premises of the National Action Party in Mexico City on August 29, 2023, and Mexican leftist presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA), looking on during a campaign rally in Alvaro Obregon municipality, Mexico City, on May 16, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
10,560 ciudadanos mexicanos en Illinois votarán en históricas elecciones presidenciales
Hasta 1,500 mexicanos con identificación para votar también podrán ejercer su voto en el consulado mexicano de Chicago antes de las 6pm el Domingo Junio 2.
By Andrea Flores
 
Graphic of Old MacDonald with his farm animals a unicorn, dinosaur, and narwal.
Pride
Why drag queens should lead children's sing alongs
When two drag performers led ‘Old MacDonald’ the kids imagined a world full of wonder and possibility. Why can’t we?
By Angela Massino
 
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
4 critically injured after fight leads to shooting in Belmont Cragin
Late Friday, a 43-year-old man was near his home in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when he began arguing with three men he knew, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
gutman.jpg
Chicago Fire
Andrew Gutman hoping for stability with Fire
After declining to sign a Homegrown deal with the club, Gutman took a winding path back to the Fire.
By Brian Sandalow
 
wotw06-01-24redtailparents.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Red-tailed hawk family and admiral butterflies
A red-tailed hawk family in Lemont and admiral butterflies in Norwood Park are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.
By Dale Bowman
 