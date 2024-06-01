Start of Reds-Cubs delayed

Game 2 of the Cubs’ weekend series vs. the Reds has been delayed due to the weather.

The pitching matchup for tonight is left-hander Justin Steele (4.45 ERA) vs. right-hander Hunter Greene (3.06).

The offense showed signs of last night in Friday’s game, but baserunning gaffes plagued them in the 5-4 loss. The Cubs are in the midst of a rough patch in their season, having loss their last five series.

The Cubs (28-30) currently sit 6.5 games back in the National League Central. They’re 2-8 in their last 10 games.