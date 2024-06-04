Cubs beat White Sox 7-6 in back-and-forth Crosstown Classic opener

The Cubs beat the White Sox 7-6 in a back-and-forth game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, the first meeting between the crosstown rivals this season.

The White Sox got out to an early lead, punctuating a fourth-inning rally with a two-run homer by Lenyn Sosa to take a five-run lead. Of the five runs they scored against Cubs ace Shota Imanaga, only one was earned due to a fielding error by Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel.

Only one other team, the Brewers, have scored five-plus runs against Imanaga, whose ERA was only 1.88 after his start Tuesday. A 42-minute rain delay ended Imanaga’s outing with one out in the fifth inning.

White Sox starter Chris Flexen, however, held the Cubs scoreless up to the rain delay. In the fifth inning, he gave up doubles to Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson for the Cubs’ first run of the game.

Reliever Justin Anderson took over for Flexen in the sixth. With two outs, he hit Cody Bellinger with a pitch and surrendered a two-run homer to Christopher Morel. Anderson handed the ball over to Tanner Banks, who gave up a single to Happ and game-tying home run to Patrick Wisdom.

The White Sox re-took the lead the next inning, as Luis Robert Jr. hit a towering solo home run. But the Cubs pulled ahead for the first time in the eighth.

With runners on first and second, Happ turned on a fastball to send it into the right field corner and drive in two runs. That one-run advantage would hold.

