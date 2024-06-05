The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Mike Tauchman's walk-off home run caps comeback, gives Cubs sweep against White Sox in Crosstown Classic

The White Sox got out to a 5-1 lead, thanks to a big fourth-inning rally. Then the Cubs gradually made up the deficit.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Mike Tauchman

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Mike Tauchman hits a walk-off home run to win the baseball game 7-6 over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Erin Hooley/AP

Cubs players sprinted out of the dugout, closer Héctor Neris waiving a towel over his head, as Mike Tauchman rounded the bases after hitting a walk-off home run, the first of his career. Neris wiped off the plate with the towel, getting it ready for Tauchman to cross. Before he did, he spread his arms and looked up at the roaring crowd.

Just like that, the Cubs beat the White Sox 7-6 on Wednesday.

The game Wednesday played out much the same way as the series opener the day before.

The White Sox got out to a lead, thanks to a big fourth-inning rally. Then the Cubs gradually made up the deficit.

This time, the White Sox strung together six singles in the fourth inning, to go with Corey Julks’ leadoff homer in the first, and took a 5-1 lead. But the Cubs took advantage of two separate balk calls with runners on base. And in the seventh inning, they tied up the game on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger and took the lead on a RBI single from Ian Happ.

The White Sox tied up the game as soon as the inning turned over. Paul DeJong hit a first-pitch slider into the left-field bleachers.

Neris faced one over the minimum for little drama in the top of the ninth, maintaining a tie as the top of the Cubs batting order came up in the bottom half of the inning.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon allowed five runs and 10 hits in five innings.

White Sox starter Erick Fedde held the Cubs to three runs and six hit through five innings.

