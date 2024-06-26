Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks' curveball-propelled success in 5-1 loss to Giants

At the beginning of spring straining, Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks tweaked the grip on his curveball, a subtle change that would pave the way for his dominant start against the Giants in the Cubs’ 5-1 loss Tuesday.

“Just moved up on the horseshoe to get it away from the sweeper grip and just felt a lot tighter right away,” Hendricks said, “a lot tighter spin coming out.”

That pitch has been the key to his success in two starts back in the rotation, after looking lost to start the season. Back in control, Hendricks limited the Giants to two runs through seven innings Tuesday. He put the pitching staff in strong position for a bullpen day Wednesday, opened by right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

A flat Cubs offense, however, only managed four hits as the Giants, whose rotation has been ravaged by injuries, rolled out six different pitchers to get through the game.

“It’s been a tough year,” Hendricks said. “It’s been a grind. Our expectations are to be better, of course. But I’m proud of all the guys, man, coming in and getting after it, putting in the work. There’s no giving up at all and from this group.”

With the loss, the Cubs sunk to a 37-43 record, dropping to six games below .500 for the first time this season. They’ve been losing games despite strong starts from a Top 10 rotation in the majors. If they’re going to turn around a disappointing season, the Cubs are going to need the rotation to maintain its strength and depth.

“Kyle’s good got himself really going again,” Counsell said. “And that’s really important.”

Hendricks threw 26 curveballs Tuesday, the second-most of any start in his career.

“Definitely the most confidence I’ve had in my curveball in my career,” Hendricks said. “So I can see how it’s changing the game for me and keeping them off balance more.”

Hendricks will celebrate reaching 10 years of service time on Wednesday.

